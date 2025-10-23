On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors began their 2025-26 season with an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Lakers in comfortable fashion. It was a well-rounded performance for the Warriors, who are hoping to rekindle their mid-2010s dynastic magic one last time with a team full of aging veterans.

Speaking of the 2010s, in 2015-16, the Warriors set the record for most wins in a single season in NBA history, finishing the year 73-9 and drawing many “greatest team of all team” talks before ultimately losing in the NBA Finals. Then, the following year, they added Kevin Durant and went 16-1 in the playoffs en route to the championship.

Recently, Draymond Green, who was a star of both that team and the current iteration of the squad, gave his confident opinion on whether that 2016-17 roster was the best of all time.

“The best the NBA has ever seen. The greatest team the NBA has ever seen. No question about it. There was nothing nobody could do to beat that team,” said Green, per Boardroom. “Too much skill, too much everything. The best team the NBA has ever seen no question about it. If you thought you were going to put your best defender on Steph, well good luck we’ve got Kevin. If you thought you were going to put your best defender on Kevin, good luck, we got Steph.”

A historically dominant team

In 2016-17, the Warriors started four future Hall of Famers in the heart of their primes in Curry, Durant, Green, and Klay Thompson. They also had two elite role players coming off the bench in Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala, as well as a well-respected coach in Steve Kerr.

That year, the Warriors faced off against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third straight year in the NBA Finals, and it took an NBA Finals record of 24 threes for Cleveland to salvage a single game in that series and prevent Golden State from going 16-0 in those playoffs.

Overall, it's hard to argue with Green's assessment.