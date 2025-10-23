The aftershocks of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups' arrests this morning, related to a federal investigation into illegal sports gambling activities and illegal poker games, have begun to reverberate around the league.

After the Golden State Warriors' shootaround ahead of their home opener against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, veteran center Al Horford spoke briefly on the stunning news that came out just hours earlier.

“I think it's something that there's still more information that needs to come out,” Horford said. “Just going to have to wait and see. You're given a chance and just have to wait it out. But definitely, I just want to wait for an outcome there. Don't want to jump to conclusions right away.”

Rozier and Billups' gambling-related arrests have taken the league at large by firestorm. While fans have made numerous jokes about the situation, writers, critics, and reporters have pointed out how the NBA itself and the sport in general have become increasingly tied to the legal sports gambling business.

For Horford, who's in his 19th season in the league, also made a strong statement regarding how the fans' relationships and interactions with the players have changed over time as betting and betting advertisements have grown with the league.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Horford answered to a follow-up about how fan interactions have worsened.

“It's much different. It looks aggressive at times. And I understand we are professional athletes, this is the world we're in and everything. But I think the league itself has to step in and probably do more to protect the players. And to be better. All of this comes with it; it's the fan engagement. But also, there's that other part.”

Safety is a big concern among NBA players

Early this year, a disgruntled bettor shared his direct messages on Instagram with Timberwolves big man Naz Reid in which the bettor clearly antagonized Reid for not accumulating enough stats to pay off his parlay. Knicks star Jalen Brunson told The Athletic the bulk of the fan messages on his social media account tend to be threats from people who've lost out on bets because of him.

And in a poll conducted by The Athletic last season, 46% of players surveyed believe gambling partnerships are bad for the league. One anonymous player described the practice as “predatory,” while another shared how their DMs are filled with hateful messages.

The players have real concerns over what that means for them. Hence why Horford made a point to urge the league to put measures in place to protect them. And in conjunction with the Rozier and Billups arrests, it's an issue that the league will have to address, especially as the NBA's business side becomes more involved in the gambling industry.

“It's a very interesting time; it's the first time as a league and a society we're all living and going through it,” Horford continued. “So I'm sure it will be worked out, and that will be better. But that comes with the territory and something we have to deal with.”