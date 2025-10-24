The Golden State Warriors have been a part of two dramatic games already to start the season, and they've walked away with victories in both. Their latest was against the Denver Nuggets as they went into overtime to get the 137-131. With 40 seconds left, the Warriors went up six points after a big 3-pointer.

“Jimmy hits a huge three. Steph tries to get him to hit the night night — Jimmy runs back on defense — Warriors get another stop and another Steph bucket. Chase is roaring. Warriors players are beaming down on the floor. The group's confidence is sky high,” Nick Friedell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Curry shared that he was hoping that Butler would do the ‘night-night' celebration, but he never did it.

“I was hoping he'd give it back, but he left me on an island,” Curry said. “Draymond hit one last year, so I thought I could share the honor. Big shot to seal it.”

Stephen Curry tried to get Jimmy Butler III to do his "night-night" celebration 😂 "Draymond hit one last year so I thought I could share the honor." pic.twitter.com/eOglqN7ZAb — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2025

Butler was probably thinking too much about trying to finish the game, and he knows the Nuggets are a good team and could make things interesting in the blink of an eye. Since he knows that Curry wants him to participate, he might do the celebration after another dagger.

Warriors find new lineup in win vis. Nuggets

Down the stretch of the game, the Warriors deployed a new lineup of Curry, Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Al Horford. It was a lineup that didn't have any reps together going into the season, but they were able to find out how to work together and get a win.

“It was during a timeout. Terry [Stotts] suggested it, Chris DeMarco also suggested it,” Kerr said via Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.

“They just thought the way Steph [Curry] was going with Jimmy [Butler] out there, we were going to score,” Kerr continued. “That was my biggest concern: Could we execute? And they just reminded me we have Steph and Jimmy and they'll find a way to score. And they did. It was fantastic to watch the defense with that kind of size and length.”

That lineup may be considered the new version of the “Death lineup” that many people remember when Kevin Durant was with the team. If that lineup can continue to execute on both sides of the ball, it might be something that Kerr pulls out more often.