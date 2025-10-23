It is no secret that Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have struggled to get on the same page since they drafted him seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. From misalignment over his playing time and role next to their veteran stars to a tenuous and public contract negotiation process, things have not clicked between the two parties despite occasional flashes of Kuminga's very high ceiling.

But it's evident after a good training camp and an even better season debut in the Warriors' 119-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a switch has flipped for the 23-year-old wing. With 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on four-of-six from beyond the arc, Kuminga looked fluid doing all the little things Steve Kerr's asked from him since he joined the Warriors. He battled on the boards, made the right passes, and was strong on the ball as the primary point of attack defender.

For Kerr, the difference we're seeing is in how Kuminga has matured, as he told Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game.

“[Jonathan Kuminga] has really matured,” Kerr said.

“The veteran players have really helped him in training camp. Jimmy [Butler] has been working with him after practice. I just think JK is in a much better place now than he was even a year ago. Some of that is just a comfort level with the team around him. Some of that is growth and maturity that you expect from a young player. I know that I'm really excited about how he's progressed both on and off the court. He's going to be a huge part of what we do this year.”

How Butler's helped Kuminga's growth

Butler's impact on Golden State since the franchise acquired him at the deadline has been more than just his results on the court. Butler held a players-only training camp at his San Diego mansion before the season began as a way to bring his teammates closer. The veteran star has also made a habit of working with the young guys on the Warriors after practice, which has worked dividends for everyone, including Kuminga.

After Kuminga's big night in Los Angeles, Butler talked about his relationship with Kuminga.

“I just want to help JK be great,” Butler said.

“He's got so much raw talent. He's so aggressive, he's athletic, he's super smart. And I’m trying to teach him a little bit of what I see throughout the game. So we’ve been kicking it, hanging out, watching film, working on our game together; after practice, before practice, during practice. I know how great he wants to be and how great he can be, so it's now my job to help him fulfill that.”

The Warriors traded for Butler to pair Stephen Curry with a co-star, hoping he could alleviate their franchise cornerstone's burden. But they've gotten more than they could bargain for. They've brought in a guy who's changed the Dubs culture for the better. That joy Butler's talked about regaining since joining the Warriors has been contagious.

“Just being a sponge,” Kuminga said when asked how Butler's helped him. “Going to him every single day. Not just after practice but anytime I interact with him. I'm just trying to pick his brain. And I feel like in this league he's one of the people who's actually been in my shoes throughout their career. Like [who] knows what I've been going through. What I've been through.

Kuminga's path to this point

It's been a windy and somewhat dramatic road to this point in Kuminga's career, where he's now in a position to make a significant leap. For Kerr, he understands why Kuminga's road was so tricky given the circumstances of the situation.

“I mean, it's not exactly news that he was frustrated last year and that he wanted a bigger role and that the fit was tricky. And I think, you know, when we look back at it, it actually makes perfect sense,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game.

“He was 19, he had played eight or nine games in the Covid-G League bubble in Orlando. That was the extent of his, you know, experience in preparation for being on the Golden State Warriors.”

At the time, the Warriors' semi-unsuccessful “two timelines” experiment placed a lot of pressure on Kuminga and the other young guys to contribute right away and carry the franchise after Curry retired.

“That's a lot to ask for a young player,” Kerr continued. “We won the championship in his first year, but very little experience. He also started the game late, learning and growing up in the Congo, and moving to the United States. There was a lot going on, and he joined, unlike all the other guys in his draft class, at the top of the draft. He joined a team that was trying to win a championship.”

“So a lot of growing pains and a difficult fit. But I think he's gotten dramatically better, I think he's matured and I think he's ready to really help us win a lot of games. And hopefully, even though the path was rocky, hopefully ultimately, everyone gets what they want.”

Golden State will need Kuminga's growth to make waves in a loaded Western Conference this season.