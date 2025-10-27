A high-scoring Thursday Night Football affair helped start off Week 8, and the Sunday Night Football matchup this week pitted two playoff contenders from opposite conferences. Six winners in Week 8 put up 35-plus points in a week that saw a lot of points scored but also featured six teams on bye.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 9 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings and are hosting the Washington Commanders to wrap up Week 8, fresh off shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. While sitting at 4-3, the Chiefs have turned things around lately, winning four of their last five games after an 0-2 start.

2. Los Angeles Rams (Bye Week)

The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye in Week 8, and it comes at a good time for Puka Nacua. LAR’s star wideout is in line to only miss one game with an ankle injury, something that would be excellent news for a Rams team that hosts the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 out of their break.

3. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

The Indianapolis Colts continue to roll, as their 38-14 win over the Tennessee Titans pushed Indy to 5-0 at home, keeping them third in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. Jonathan Taylor remains a man on a mission, as he found the end zone three times (twice on the ground), Daniel Jones threw three touchdowns, and Michael Pittman Jr. caught eight passes for 95 yards and a score in the easy win.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (no change)

It was another easy day at the shop for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they held the Saints to only three points in a 23-2 win. Very little was needed from the TB offense, as Baker Mayfield only threw for 152 scoreless yards in the win, balanced out by a heavy dosage of the run game.

Sean Tucker ran for a score, Tez Johnson led all Tampa pass catchers (5/43), and Anthony Nelson picked off Spencer Rattler and took it back for a score, as the Buccaneers are now 6-2.

The Detroit Lions are on their bye week in Week 8, as they are fresh off their win on Monday Night Football over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming out of the break, Detroit’s Week 9 matchup pits them against the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial NFC North matchup, their first divisional matchup since Week 2.

It wasn’t much of a contest for the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, as they easily won their matchup with the Carolina Panthers. It was the James Cook show for the Bills, as he ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Khalil Shakir goes 54 yards for another big Bills TD! BUFvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/GUZO4L89Ww — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025

Josh Allen had a quiet day, only throwing for 163 yards, but he connected with Khalil Shakir on a 54-yard score for his lone passing TD. Allen also ran for two scores but only ran for seven yards total, quite a step back from what he is used to.

7. Green Bay Packers (+1)

In this Jordan Love-Aaron Rodgers matchup, the protege came out on top over the teacher, as the Green Bay Packers stormed back in the second half to earn the win. It was quite the impressive showing from Love, as he tied a Packers record for most consecutive pass completions (20) while throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Tucker Kraft was the best tight end on National Tight Ends Day, catching seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Jacobs recorded a short touchdown run, and Christian Watson went for 85 yards in his first game back from a torn ACL.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

A four-touchdown day from Jalen Hurts paced the Philadelphia Eagles offense, as they earned a 38-20 win over the New York Giants in Week 8. With A.J. Brown out with an injury, Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert (x2), Jahan Dotson, and Saquon Barkley for scores, with Barkley rushing for 150 yards and a score himself.

9. Seattle Seahawks (Bye Week)

The Seattle Seahawks are on their bye in Week 8, as the electric duo of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba unfortunately couldn’t grace the NFL community with deep shots and touchdowns this week. Seattle’s offense has been on point this year, as the connection between Darnold and Smith-Njigba has been the biggest reason why they are currently tied atop the NFC West.

10. New England Patriots (+1)

Week 8 marked the fifth consecutive week with a win for the New England Patriots, as they handled the Cleveland Browns at home, jumping into the top 10 of the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. It was another impressive showing from Drake Maye, as he threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 50 yards on seven carries.

While Mack Hollins (7/89) led all NE pass catchers, Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, and Hunter Henry caught Maye’s touchdown passes in the win. Rookie Tre’Veyon Henderson finally had a solid showing on the ground, as he turned 10 carries into 75 yards, even though his workload still was less than Rhamondre Stevenson’s 15 touches.

11. Denver Broncos (+2)

A four-touchdown performance from Bo Nix pushed the Denver Broncos to their sixth win of the year in their 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Nix found Troy Franklin (x2), Pat Bryant, and RJ Harvey for scores, with Harvey also scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

JK Dobbins averaged over seven yards per carry in Week 8, turning 15 carries into 111 yards in the win, helping keep the Broncos undefeated at home on the year.

12. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have a good offensive showing in their Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans, as Mac Jones and company struggled to move the ball. Christian McCaffrey was held in check all day, only rushing for 25 yards and hauling in three catches for 43 yards.

George Kittle and Jake Tonges both scored on National Tight Ends Day, really the only positive the Niners can take from Week 8.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Rodgers and the Steelers got out to a fast start in their Sunday Night matchup with the Packers, but a nine-point second half paled in comparison to the 28 points Green Bay put up to earn the win. Rodgers found Roman Wilson and DK Metcalf for touchdowns, but he only threw for 219 yards in the loss, in what could end up being the only time he plays Green Bay in his career.

14. Houston Texans (+5)

C.J. Stroud had a banner day for the Texans in Week 8, throwing for 318 yards and two scores in Houston’s win over the 49ers, helping Houston jump five spots in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. Even without Nico Collins, Stroud still got his receivers involved, as Xavier Hutchinson (5/69/1) and Jaylin Noel (5/63) led the way for the Texans.

Stroud also chipped in 30 yards on the ground, as both Woody Marks and Nick Chubb ran for at least 50 yards to help balance out the offense in the win.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (+6)

The Los Angeles Chargers exorcised some demons from their Week 7 loss and jumped up six spots in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings, as they controlled the entire game on Thursday Night Football. Their win over the Minnesota Vikings was in hand early, as they jumped out to a 21-3 lead heading into halftime.

Justin Herbert threw touchdowns to Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey, and Oronde Gadsden, and Kimani Vidal ran for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win. Gadsden put up another strong week as LAC’s new top tight end, as he caught five passes for 77 yards in the win.

16. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

With the Lamar Jackson injury saga entering another week, the Baltimore Ravens turned to Tyler Huntley as their starter in Week 8. Baltimore’s upset win over the Chicago Bears hopefully gives this team the momentum they need heading into a short week, as they will face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Huntley completed 17/22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, Derrick Henry ran for 71 yards and two scores, and Zay Flowers caught seven passes for 63 yards, as the offense looked pretty well put together in what should be the final week without Jackson.

17. Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

The Commanders are on the road for their Week 8 matchup, as they are traveling to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Commanders' offense is receiving some good news, as both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will be active for their MNF matchup.

18. Chicago Bears (-4)

The Bears controlled the first quarter, putting up field goals on both of their opening-quarter possessions, but went silent until they were playing from behind and put up 10 points in the fourth quarter, which was too little too late.

Caleb Williams threw for 285 scoreless yards, D’Andre Swift scored the only Bears touchdown on the ground, and Rome Odunze hauled in seven passes for 114 yards in the loss, as the Bears fell four spots in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.

19. Dallas Cowboys (-4)

Article Continues Below

Facing a 17-point deficit heading into the half, the Cowboys were unable to dig themselves out of a first-half hole, falling to the Broncos on the road. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the loss, with Javonte Williams finding the end zone twice against his former team as the only positive takeaway.

20. Minnesota Vikings (no change)

Things are quickly heading downhill for the Vikings, as their Thursday night loss to the Chargers was over almost as soon as they stepped on the field. With Carson Wentz being harassed all game to the tune of five sacks, eight QB hits, an interception and a fumble, the offense was never able to string any consistent play together.

Defensively, they were eviscerated in both areas, allowing three touchdowns through the air and 207 yards on the ground. It is safe to say that Carson Wentz left MIN’s game not in good shape, so it will be interesting to see if J.J. McCarthy makes the next start at QB for the Vikings.

21. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

The Atlanta Falcons' offense was incredibly flat against the Miami Dolphins, as Kirk Cousins made a spot start in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr.. Cousins’ inefficiency held the offense back all game, as Bijan Robinson was held to only 48 yards in ATL’s 24-point loss, dropping Atlanta three spots in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.

Tyler Allgeier was the only member of the Falcons to find the end zone in the loss, as Drake London (hip) also missed Sunday’s loss.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye Week)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on their bye in Week 8, and they needed some time off after their disastrous showing in their Week 7 loss to the Rams in London. The passing attack really needs to get things going coming out of the break, as both Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. need to be utilized better in Liam Coen’s offense.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

The Joe Flacco experience hit a bump in the road for the Cincinnati Bengals, as a 24-point first half wasn’t enough to stave off the Jets. Flacco looked pretty good even in the loss, finding Tee Higgins and Chase Brown for scores, but only scoring 14 points in the second half wasn’t enough to earn the win.

The Cincy defense was absolutely demolished in the second half, allowing 26 points in the second half, including 23 in the fourth quarter alone. As the Bengals fall to 3-5 on the year, it remains to be seen how they can try and stem the tide while they wait for Joe Burrow to return from his toe injury.

24. New York Giants (no change)

The second NYG-PHI matchup of the 2025 NFL season did not go the way of the New York Giants, and the loss of rookie RB Cam Skattebo to a serious ankle injury makes this loss even worse. With Skattebo likely done for the year, injuries on offense continue to impact the Giants.

Jaxson Dart found Skattebo for his lone passing score of the day, and the QB ran for a score, but the NYG offense struggled to string enough together to spring another upset on the Eagles this season.

25. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Having started Andy Dalton with Bryce Young out, the Panthers were a mess on both sides of the ball against the Bills. Chuba Hubbard found the end zone for Carolina’s lone touchdown, and rookie Tetairoa McMillan caught seven passes for 99 yards in the loss.

26. Arizona Cardinals (Bye Week)

The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye in Week 8, as they are hoping to welcome Kyler Murray back after missing a few games with an injury. The Cardinals have had a string of bad luck so far this year, as they have gone from starting 2-0 to losing their next five games, each by no more than four points.

27. Cleveland Browns (no change)

It was another disappointing performance for the Cleveland offense, as they only racked up 213 yards in their Week 8 loss to New England. Dillon Gabriel threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while only completing 60 percent of his passes, and Quinshon Judkins was shut down on the ground (19 yards) before he left Sunday’s loss early with a shoulder injury.

28. Miami Dolphins (+3)

It was quite the Week 8 performance for the Dolphins, as their upset win over the Falcons came in the form of a blowout. Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns, De’Von Achane racked up 91 total yards and a receiving score, and Jaylen Waddle led all pass catchers with five catches for 99 yards and a score in MIA’s second win of the year.

29. New Orleans Saints (-1)

Week 8 may have been a passing of the torch at the QB position for the Saints, as Rattler was benched for rookie Tyler Shough after three sacks and an interception. Shough didn’t fare much better, throwing an interception himself, but this may have opened the door for a little controversy moving forward for the Saints.

Nothing went well for New Orleans in their 20-point loss in Week 8, as this team is still searching for its second win of the year.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (Bye Week)

The Raiders are on bye in Week 8, and hopefully, a week off will help reset the offense that has mightily struggled this year. Held to 20 points or fewer in five of seven games this season, Pete Carroll’s offense has to turn things around, and hopefully, tight end Brock Bowers can make his return in Week 9 to help.

31. Tennessee Titans (-2)

A 24-point loss for the Titans really doesn’t have a lot to write home about, as the offense and defense both struggled equally. Cam Ward threw for 259 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, Tyjae Spears ran for 59 yards and a score, and Gunnar Helm caught two passes for 23 yards and a score, as the offense had some bright spots but mostly struggled.

32. New York Jets (no change)

The Jets finally earned their first win of the Aaron Glenn era, and it actually was because of Justin Fields, whether Woody Johnson likes it or not. After talk of replacing Fields with Tyrod Taylor picked up steam this week, Fields earned the Week 8 start after Taylor was ruled out with an injury.

Breece Hall double clutches and throws a touchdown to Mason Taylor! NYJvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/yQ6gDM4nen — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025

While throwing for 244 yards and a touchdown isn’t a crazy stat line, the fact that the offense allowed Fields to run it 11 times was a positive sign that plays more to his strengths. Breece Hall was en fuego in NYJ’s win, as he ran for 133 yards and two scores, and threw for the game-winning touchdown. But even with the win, the Jets remain in the basement of the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.