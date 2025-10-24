The NBA community has been shaken to the core after the likes of Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups were arrested as part of an ongoing FBI probe into NBA-related illegal gambling. Now, Golden State Warriors legend Draymond Green has had his say on the matter, claiming that partnering with gambling companies is not the problem.

“I was shocked. It's a tough moment for the individuals involved, a tough moment for the league.But I'm not going to sit here and be like, ‘man, you all partner with a gambling company, you open a can of worms'. That can of worms can be open with partnering with gambling companies or not,” Green said, per Warriors beat reporter Kenzo Fukuda.

Draymond Green on the gambling related arrests and the NBA’s growing ties to that industry. “I’m not gonna sit here and be like, man y’all partner with a gambling company, you open a can of worms. That can of worms can be opened with partnering with gambling companies or not.” pic.twitter.com/chRQB0xMaf — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Partnering with a gambling company is not going to make gambling more accessible to us. The accessibility is what it is,” the Warriors veteran explained.

Chauncey Billups coached Portland’s season opener against Minnesota hours before his arrest, and Terry Rozier was in Orlando for Miami’s opener but did not play before he was taken into custody. Federal prosecutors say their yearslong probe has identified seven NBA games between February 2023 and March 2024 that were targeted by the betting scheme.

Rozier is accused of leaking non-public information and feigning an early injury in a March 2023 game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Further, Damon Jones is alleged to have provided inside injury information tied to two Los Angeles Lakers games, a February 2023 meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks and a January 2024 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The sports-betting indictment alleges a playbook of selling insider injury and lineup information, focusing wagers on prop “unders.” Billups and Rozier appeared in court on Thursday and were placed on immediate leave by the NBA. Still, the league has not yet commented on the matter, with the probe findings expected to play a major role in their decision.