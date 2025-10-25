Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is rolling with his current starting five, but he's already warning that the small-ball experiment won't last all season long.

The Warriors will stick with the same starting lineup for their Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kerr confirmed that Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green will open the game. This group has helped Golden State start the season with a perfect 2-0 record, including wins over the Lakers and an overtime thriller against the Denver Nuggets.

However, Kerr made it clear this isn't a permanent solution. “The Draymond at the five thing can't be an 82-game thing,” the Golden State coach stated, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. While Green's defensive versatility and basketball IQ make him effective at center, his 6-foot-6 frame creates challenges when facing bigger opponents night after night.​

Green himself has been candid about the physical toll of playing center regularly. “Playing the five, it's too much. And I'm always down to do it, as you know, bro, like any challenge you're talking about, but it's a hard battle every night. Guys who outweigh me by 60 to 80 pounds, four inches, five inches, six, seven inches taller than me,” Green said earlier.

Why can't Green play center all season

Article Continues Below

Playing Green at center works great in short stretches. The Warriors famously used this strategy during their championship runs with the “Death Lineup” that changed how teams think about small-ball basketball. But asking Green to battle seven-footers for 82 games would wear him down physically.​

In Thursday's win over Denver, Kerr showed his alternative plan by using a bigger lineup with Green and Al Horford on the court together. That combination somewhat helped the Warriors handle Nikola Jokic and secure the victory.​

The Warriors get a boost with Moses Moody making his season debut against Portland. According to Slater, Moody missed the first two games with a calf injury but is expected to play around 20 minutes. His return gives the Warriors another wing defender and shooter.​