Stephen Curry delivered a clutch 42-point performance to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in overtime. But it was Aaron Gordon who stole headlines with a career-high 50 points and 10 three-pointers in the losing effort.

ESPN reporter Anthony Slater shared Curry's reaction to Gordon's historic shooting night on X.

“Ridiculous. Whatever he did this summer, it worked,” Curry said.

Gordon drilled 7-of-7 from deep in the first half alone, helping Denver build a 70-61 halftime advantage. His 10 made threes tied the NBA record for most in a season opener, matching Terry Rozier's mark. The performance also shattered Alex English's 1985 Nuggets franchise record of 47 points in a season opener.

Warriors star delivers when it matters most

Despite Gordon's explosion, Curry saved his best for last. The Warriors star answered Gordon's go-ahead three (hit with 25.7 seconds remaining) by draining a game-tying shot with 21.4 seconds left in regulation. Curry then dominated overtime, pouring in 22 of his 42 points across the fourth quarter and extra period to seal the victory.

At one point late in the game, he scored 16 straight Warriors points, showcasing the kind of takeover ability that has defined his Hall of Fame career.

While Curry's clutch gene delivered the win, Gordon's shooting performance turned heads around the league. Known primarily for his athleticism and defense throughout his career, the forward showed a refined perimeter game that could make Denver even more dangerous. He finished 10-for-11 from three-point range, a shooting display few saw coming from the 2023 champion.

Nikola Jokic also stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching his fourth career season-opening triple-double.

The duel showcased two players making major statements on opening night. Gordon's improved perimeter game signals trouble for Western Conference opponents this season. Meanwhile, Curry proved his late-game heroics remain unmatched even in his 17th season. Golden State improved to 2-0 while Denver dropped to 0-1 in a potential playoff preview. The Warriors head to Portland on Friday, while the Nuggets return home to face Phoenix on Saturday.