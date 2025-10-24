Stephen Curry entered takeover mode in the Golden State Warriors' overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

In 37 minutes of action, Curry finished with a stat line of 42 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The superstar guard channeled his clutch gene in the last 17 minutes of the game. He scored 22 points throughout the fourth quarter and overtime period, hitting multiple big shots to lead Golden State to victory.

STEPH TIES IT AT 120 FROM CURRY RANGE 🤯pic.twitter.com/eT6mnygIXp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans to give their thoughts on social media, going wild over his performance. Here are some of their reactions.

“Literally no one else in history would even try that. Absolute magic man,” one fan said.

“Steph Curry is the most clutch player I have ever seen. That was an OMG run in the 4th quarter against an ELITE team. Geez. 🤩🤩🤩,” another remarked.

“RING US EARLY, NO TEAM STANDS A CHANCE AGAINST US,” one exclaimed.

“If Steph was 6'10 he'd be considered the greatest of all time. I'm tired of the disrespect. He's top 3 EASILY,” one commented.

“Steph Curry heaters remain one of my all-time favorite things to watch in all of sports,” a fan said.

Article Continues Below

Steph hits the night-night on the lay-up to shut the door on the Nuggets 💤pic.twitter.com/vzl9rOZ9Xs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Nuggets

It was a huge performance for Stephen Curry to have, leading the Warriors to a thrilling win over the Nuggets.

Denver landed the initial punches in the first half, boasting a 70-61 lead at halftime. Once Curry turned up, Golden State took control while making big plays down the stretch to fend off the Nuggets.

Free throws and turnovers played roles in this exciting showdown. The Warriors prevailed by making 19 free throws on a 76% clip while limiting their turnovers to just eight. It wasn't the same for the Nuggets, converting 13 shots at the line but lost possession of the ball 13 times.

Seven players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf, including Curry. Jimmy Butler III had a solid outing with 21 points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He shot 6-of-15 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Jonathan Kuminga came next with 14 points and five rebounds, Draymond Green had 13 points and eight assists, while Al Horford put up 13 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield scored 11 points each.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.