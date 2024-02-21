We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington-Arizona State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Washington Huskies will head to Desert Financial Arena to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington-Arizona State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Washington lost 82-80 to the California Golden Bears on Saturday at home. At first, they trailed 42-38 at halftime but battled back to take the lead. It was 80-79 with five seconds left when they allowed Jalen Celestine to hit a three-point shot to take the lead. Unfortunately, Sahvir Wheeler missed the layup to tie the game. Keion Brooks led the Huskies with 26 points. Also, Wheeler had 15 points. Moses Wood had 11 points. Likewise, Koren Johnson had 16 points off the bench.

The Huskies shot 44.3 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from the triples. But the Huskies shot just 56.3 percent from the charity stripe. Unfortunately, they lost the board battle 42-31. They also managed just one blocked shot.

Arizona State lost 105-60 to the Arizona Wildcats in a super blowout. Initially, they trailed 49-31 at halftime. But the train fell off the tracks in the second half, and they could not compete at all. Still, Adam Miller led the way with 16 points. Jose Perez had 14 points. Meanwhile, Jamiya Neal had 12 points.

One of the issues was the shooting. Unfortunately, they shot 36.2 percent from the field, including 25 percent from the triples. The Sun Devils also shot just 54.5 percent from the charity stripe. Somehow, they lost the board battle 44-25. The Sun Devils committed 11 turnovers. Even worse, they allowed the Wildcats to shoot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the charity stripe. They also allowed the Wildcats to get 32 free-throw chances.

Washington leads the series 28-16 over the last two decades. Moreover, they have won two in a row. The Huskies defeated the Sun Devils 82-67 on January 11, 2024 at home. Overall, these teams have split the last 10 games. But the Sun Devils are 4-1 over the last five games at Desert Financial Arena.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Arizona State Odds

Washington: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Arizona State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State

Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies come into this showdown with a 14-12 record against the spread. Moreover, they are 7-3 against the spread as the underdog. Washington is also 5-3 against the spread on the road. Likewise, they are 4-1 against the spread as the road underdog. They are also 8-7 against the spread against Pac-12 opponents.

The Huskies are 2-5 on the road against the Pac-12. Thus, they have some work to do but will have four players who can help. Brooks is their best player. Amazingly, he is averaging 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, including 38 percent from the triples. Wheeler is averaging 15.3 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 45 percent from the field, including 24.7 percent from the triples. Wood is now averaging 11.8 points per game. However, he is shooting only 40.6 percent from the field, including 38.2 percent from the triples. Johnson is averaging 9.7 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 43 percent from the floor.

Washington will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and make their shots from the charity stripe. Likewise, they need to play tough defense.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun Devils come into this battle with an 11-15 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 5-7 against the spread as the favorite. The Sun Devils are also 6-6 against the spread at home. Moreover, they are 4-5 against the spread as the home favorite. The Sun Devils are also 8-7 against the spread against the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils are just 4-3 at home against the Pac-12. Now, they hope to take down a team that is bad on the road while recovering from their bad loss. Frankie Collins is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 13.5 points per game. But he is shooting just 43.8 percent from the floor, including 28.1 percent from the triples. However, he managed just eight points while shooting 3 for 11 against Arizona. Perez is averaging 12.9 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 42.7 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent from the triples. Miller is averaging 11.7 points per game. Yet, he is shooting just 38.8 percent from the field, including 31.5 percent from the three-point line. Neal is also averaging 11.7 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 42.8 percent from the floor, including 29.3 percent from the triples.

Arizona State will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Additionally, they need to play solid defense.

Final Washington-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Both teams are mediocre. However, Washington has played competitive basketball on the road and Arizona State has not done that well at home. Expect the Huskies to stay in this game and cover the spread on the road.

Final Washington-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Washington -2.5 (-110)