‘We’ve just got to move forward’: David Andrews said Patriots have to ‘remain steady’ as offense struggles again in practice

FOXBOROUGH – Monday’s training camp practice was another rough one for the New England Patriots. In fact, it might have been their roughest yet.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown committed a false start before the first snap of 11-on-11 drills, a sign that Monday wouldn’t be a good one for the offensive unit. In the first 10 snaps, the Patriots’ defense recorded what appeared to be a pair of stuffs, two sacks, and a tackle for a short gain on a run. Quarterback Mac Jones went 3-for-5, with one of his passes being broken up.

Jones ended up going 10-for-17 on the day in full-speed 11-on-11s with corner Jalen Mills intercepting one of his passes. The defense continued to stop the run and get sacks. All of that caused center David Andrews to huddle the offense together at the end of practice.

“We’ve just got to move forward and try to correct it and come out here and have a better day again tomorrow,” Andrews added just moments later.

David Andrews seems determined for the #Patriots offense to have a better day tomorrow 🗣️👀 pic.twitter.com/2UtxT4KBmv — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 8, 2022

Monday’s practice followed what’s been too similar of a bad trend for the Patriots’ offense. While the air attack performed well again in 7-on-7s, the offense failed to consistently generate positive plays during 11-on-11s. In particular, the ground game has struggled the most during 11-on-11s.

The Patriots have implemented a new zone run scheme during a good amount of their rushes in camp, seeing very little success so far. In their first practice running the new scheme last Monday, the defense stuffed them on four outside runs and allowed just a small gain on another run – and that was just in the first nine snaps.

After two days of offensive struggles in pads, Bill Belichick decided to hold a padless practice to work on technique. When the pads went back on for last Thursday’s practice, it was more of the same running the zone scheme. The defense recorded four stuffs in seven rushes in the first 11-on-11 session of that day.

Not only has the defensive line gotten the better hand of the offensive line in the ground game, they’ve also done well against the pass. In addition to recording the four would-be sacks on Jones on Monday, the defensive line had a strong performance last Thursday. Jones and backup Bailey Zappe were constantly running around the pocket in last Thursday’s practice, with Jones tossing a ball out of bounds underhanded on one play and diving two yards forward past the line of scrimmage on another.

Andrews identified one thing the offensive line has to be better at.

“Everything ties in together. It starts with communication,” Andrews said. “Everybody being on the same page and knowing what to do, and going out there and execute.”

Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon, who missed the last two practices last week and returned Monday, did his part to put down any concerns one might have about the offense. Judon said he and the rest of the Patriots’ defensive unit were “feeling hot” from the start of Monday’s practice, feeling like the defense just had a good day.

“I play defense, I don’t really know what to tell you,” Judon said. “I think the offense, they’ve had their days and had some success. We don’t want them to. That’s our job. That’s our job. We want our [defensive backs] to strap down. We want our front to get push on runs. And we [the edge rushers] want to win on the outside. I’ve just go to play defense.”

Judon could be right that it’s just the defense just a dominant performance. However, it’s clear that the offense is showing frustration through five padded practices. David Andrews, who’s been a captain the last four seasons he’s played, urged the Patriots’ offense to remain level-headed.

Matthew Judon back at practice vibing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/q4hpE9mDxd — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 8, 2022

“It’s just part of it. There’s ups-and-downs in training camp,” Andrews said. “We’ve got to go in and learn from it and see what we can do better. We can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future. That’s just how it goes – wins, losses – you’ve just got to stay steady. Can’t go up and down.”

The Patriots hit the practice field again on Tuesday, their final practice before their first preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday.