Every NBA team has one goal, and that is to win a championship. Of course, though, only one team can win the NBA Finals every year, meaning 29 other teams fall short of their goals. This can be expected for a lot of teams. Some teams are in rebuilding phases, while others are a few pieces away from being true contenders. Some teams, though, have rosters stacked with so much talent that falling short of a championship has to be looked at as a major disappointment.
The Phoenix Suns were one such team this year. Yet again, a Kevin Durant-led superteam disappointed in a major way after being expected to make a run to the NBA Finals. This was just the latest example of a superteam flopping out in a big way, as that has become more frequent in recent seasons. Because of the trend of superteams falling short recently, we decided to look back at all of the NBA's history to rank the most disappointing NBA teams ever.
There are a number of different reasons a team can fail, and there are different levels to disappointing, but you know a major NBA disappointment when you see one. So, where do the Suns rank with the rest of the biggest failures? You can find that out below.
10. 2013-14 Brooklyn Nets
Many fans consider the 2013-14 Brooklyn Nets team to be one of the biggest disappointments ever. We have them ranked a little bit lower because their failure was somewhat predictable. Still, their failure was massive, and it set the franchise back for years. In 2013, the Nets were coming off of a 49-win season. They had a number of good players, but they were lacking true star-level talent.
Because of that, the team decided to go all in on a bunch of the biggest stars in league history. The team made one of the biggest trades ever with the Boston Celtics. The Nets traded for Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, and Kevin Garnett, and they sacrificed depth and youth to do it.
Giving up assets is a price you have to pay for stars, but this was clearly a bad move, and that was evident early during the former Celtics' players' first year on the Nets. The three legends were well past their prime, and they saw the most significant regression of their careers once joining the Nets.
Pierce fell from 18.6 to 13.5 points per game, Terry dropped to 4.5 points per game after scoring 10.1 for Boston, and Garnett went from 14.8 points per game to 6.5. The trio were 36, 36, and 37 years old, respectively. None of them were on long contracts, either, so Pierce and Terry switched teams in the following offseason, and Garnett was traded the following season. The Nets only got 206 total games out of the three players, but the nightmare was far from over.
As a part of the trade to land their big three, the Nets gave up Kris Humphries, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, three first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap. None of the players did much for Boston, but because Brooklyn's experiment failed, they became bottom dwellers in the NBA, which made the Celtics's new draft capital very appealing.
While Brooklyn was bad, they weren't able to rebuild with picks, and two of the picks turned into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for Boston, which added insult to injury to Brooklyn's trade and made their disappointment in 2013-14 last much longer than just one year.
9. 1994-95 Chicago Bulls
This may be a controversial pick, and there were plenty of reasons why the Bulls didn't win it all this year, but the 1994-95 Bulls ranking here should go to show you how highly we think of the greatest player of all time: Michael Jordan.
Led by Jordan, Chicago won three straight championships in the early '90s. Then, Jordan suddenly retired and tried out baseball. Without their star, it made sense that the team didn't win the championship again in 1994. Chicago was similarly expected not to contend the following season; that was until Jordan returned to the team.
His Airness came back for the final 17 games of the season, and although there are struggles associated with not playing a full season, Jordan's chemistry and track record with his teammates was already established. Therefore, it was expected the Bulls would return to their winning ways. Instead, Chicago lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Orlando Magic.
Chicago's failure to make the Finals this season comes as even more of a surprise in hindsight, as Chicago went on to three-peat again in the following three seasons.
Jordan is the greatest player ever, and no one else would be faulted for not winning the NBA Finals in a season where he was playing baseball for most of the year. We hold Jordan to a different standard, though, and that is why the 1994-95 Bulls are one of the most disappointing NBA teams ever.
8. 1998-99 Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are often credited with creating the first superteam. While there had been teams before them with stacked rosters because of impressive drafting, it was rare at this time for a team to add so many superstars through free agency and trades, but that was how the Rockets built their roster.
They had previously won two NBA Finals in the mid-'90s while Michael Jordan was playing baseball, and his second retirement from the league opened up another window for them to pursue another championship. There was no better way to do that than by adding Jordan's running mate, Scottie Pippen. They added Pippen through a sign-and-trade, which came only two years after adding Charles Barkley via trade. The two teamed up with Hakeem Olajuwon to form what was one of the most stacked teams ever on paper.
Of course, something being good on paper doesn't always translate to it being good in real life. That was the case here. None of the three were as talented as they were a couple of years prior, and their fit together wasn't great either. Their time together was short, as the NBA lockout delayed the season and limited it to 50 games. The team ended up losing in the first round, and because Pippen and Barkley couldn't get along, the team traded the former champion to the Portland Trail Blazers.
7. 2022-23 Milwaukee Bucks
After losing in the first round of the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo famously said that “there is no failure in sports.” Respectively, we have to disagree. The Bucks had won the NBA Finals two years prior, but the team's record actually improved in each of the following two seasons.
Milwaukee earned the one-seed and seemed poised to make another run to the championship. Then, they became only the sixth top seed to ever lose in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks had an impressive core with Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez, but their first-round exit forced them to blow things up and trade for Damian Lillard in the following offseason.
6. 2015-16 Golden State Warriors
The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors are a very different kind of disappointment than a lot of the other teams on this list. A lot of the other teams here failed as a whole and were never able to accomplish championship success. That was not the case for the team led by Steph Curry, who is one of the greatest point guards ever.He turned the Warriors into a dynasty and helped his team win four championships.
There was no year where the Warriors were more dominant than during the 2015-16 season, though, and that year they fell short of holding up the Larry O'Brien Trophy. In fact, the Warriors were better than any regular season team ever that year. They went 73-9 and won the most games in league history.
It seemed inevitable that Golden State would cruise to hanging up another banner, especially considering they won the NBA Finals the year prior. The team reached the NBA Finals, and they even went up 3-1 on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, the impossible happened. The Warriors lost out on having the best season in league history after Cleveland became only the 11th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit.
Golden State was an incredible team, and they went on to win the next two championships. Their 2015-16 team does qualify as one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history, though, because no one would have guessed that they wouldn't win it all.
5. 1961-62 St. Louis Hawks
The St. Louis Hawks are not a team that a lot of people remember, but in the early '60s, they had the makings of a championship team. The team won the NBA Finals in 1958, and they went back to the big dance in 1960 and 1961.
Bob Pettit was a two-time MVP, and both Cliff Hagan and Clyde Lovellette were 20 point per game scorers. The team also had Lenny Wilkens entering his second season, and the point guard was expected to make a big jump and help the team get back to the top.
Instead, the team had a disastrous season that ended with only 29 wins, the second-fewest in the league. Wilkens played in only 20 games, and the big three's style looked outdated in a league that was playing with more pace. The team had major chemistry issues, and their owner even threw his players under the bus and said they were never stars. St. Louis' sudden fall off was the 21st worst season-to-season decline in league history, but they did it with a team that was only supposed to improve.
4. 2023-24 Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant was a part of one of the most disappointing NBA teams ever this season, which marked the second time in only a couple of years in which that has been the case. That may come as a surprise, as the four-time scoring champion is one of the best small forwards ever and can fit on any roster due to his unique skillset. However, his Suns and Nets tenures are prime examples of the risks of building a superteam.
While you need talent to win a championship, it has become clear that chemistry and playstyle are also important factors. There is only one ball, and these superteams featuring Durant recently have featured three players who need the ball in their hands in order to be successful. On the Suns, whoever didn't have the ball out of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal tended to just sit in the corner and allow their fellow star to make a tough isolation play.
That isn't an easy way to win games, especially when the role players around the stars lack defense and playmaking like they did on the Suns this year.
Phoenix was supposed to contend for a championship because of its big three. Instead, the trio struggled to find chemistry while dealing with a number of injuries, and it resulted in a first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, questions will arise about whether the team needs to blow up the core or if they will run it back next season.
3. 2018-19 Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have had a number of teams in recent years that have disappointed in the NBA playoffs despite the sky-high expectations that were placed on the team. The most notable example came in 2018-19, when the team deployed a rotation of Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward.
That is an incredibly stacked and deep lineup, but the team was another victim of lacking chemistry. Boston had an underwhelming regular season, and they lost in only five games in the second round of the playoffs.
2. 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have the biggest market in the NBA, so they have become a destination spot for veteran stars. This has led to the team winning 17 championships, but they have also had some of the most disappointing teams in NBA history.
The Lakers had big names, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton in 2003-04. That team came up short of winning it all, but they are less of a failure than the 2012-13 team because they still made the NBA Finals, and Malone and Payton were clearly past their primes.
The 2012-13 Lakers team had even greater expectations, but they failed much more drastically. Bryant was still on the team, and he was only a few seasons removed from winning back-to-back championships without O'Neal, but the team wanted more firepower.
The team was able to land both Steve Nash and Dwight Howard to pair with Bryant and Pau Gasol. While Nash, Bryant, and Gasol were getting older, it was expected that they would still have some good years left, and Howard was still in the prime of his career and fresh off of single-handedly making the Orlando Magic title contenders.
The four were supposed to compliment each other perfectly, but fans overestimated the team's fit together. Howard and Bryant had a rocky relationship, and the team even made a mid-season coaching change. Their championship window closed nearly as quickly as it opened after Bryant tore his achilles. Los Angeles barely made the playoffs, and then the San Antonio Spurs swept them in the first round.
1. 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Nets superteam of the early 2020s. This era of Brooklyn basketball started in the 2019 offseason when Brooklyn signed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan to contracts in free agency. Durant was set to miss the ensuing season because of an achilles injury, but the team was still expected to capture championships left and right once he returned.
It didn't work out that way. During their time together, Irving dealt with injury problems of his own, but the team strengthened its championship case by adding yet another star. The Nets traded for James Harden early in the 2020-21 season, which gave the Nets the most talented offensive trio in league history.
Playoff injuries to Harden and Irving in the 2021 playoffs meant the team would lose in the conference semifinals, but the team was still favored to win the championship the next year, as it would be their first full season together. That is when things got really weird. Kyrie Irving was unvaccinated for COVID-19, which meant he wasn't eligible to play in New York. Harden grew unhappy with the state of the team and demanded a trade prior to the 2022 NBA trade deadline.
All in all, the trio played only 16 games together. They seemed unbeatable during that time, but it ended all too quickly. The team was then swept in the first round, and the rest of the big three were traded the following year. No team has ever done less with as much potential as Brooklyn, which makes them the most disappointing NBA team in league history.