The Phoenix Suns released a lengthy injury report ahead of their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, listing several rotation players as questionable as the team continues to navigate early-season health challenges. Phoenix (12–8) will host Denver (13–5) at 9:00 p.m. ET in its first game since closing NBA Cup group play earlier in the week.

Grayson Allen (right quadriceps contusion), Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain), Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain) and Mark Williams (right calf soreness) were all designated as questionable for the contest. The update comes in addition to continued absences for Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness), neither of whom has been cleared for return.

Williams and Goodwin both played in the Suns’ 123–119 NBA Cup loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, a tightly contested finish that concluded Phoenix’s group-stage schedule. Williams logged 22 minutes and produced 13 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and converting all three of his free-throw attempts. He also recorded four turnovers.

Goodwin supplied an important spark off the bench, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes. He shot 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-5 from three while contributing a +6 plus/minus rating.

Despite the loss, Phoenix clinched a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals and will face the Thunder again on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The Suns earned a wild card berth, advancing with a strong point differential through West Group A.

Allen, meanwhile, has not appeared since Phoenix’s 133–98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 13. The guard exited that game with the quadriceps injury after totaling 12 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal while shooting 5-for-6 from the field. Allen has been one of the Suns’ most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.8% overall and 44.7% from three across 13 appearances. He has played 31.2 minutes per game in his third season with the franchise.

Dunn last played in Phoenix’s 114–113 NBA Cup victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 21. The rookie wing recorded four points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in a performance highlighted by defensive activity and transition impact.

Saturday’s matchup against Denver arrives at a pivotal moment as the Suns attempt to stabilize their rotation while managing multiple injuries. The Nuggets enter with one of the Western Conference’s top records behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as they continue their push toward the top of the standings.

Following the matchup with Denver, the Suns will prepare for their NBA Cup quarterfinal rematch with the Thunder before beginning a three-game road trip. Phoenix remains in postseason position early in the 2025–26 campaign but will rely on improved health to maintain momentum through a demanding December schedule.