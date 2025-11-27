Stan Van Gundy has been out of the league for nearly five years now, but one draft pick that got away still has the now-commentator thinking about what could have been.

While on ‘The Zach Lowe Show', Van Gundy, who was the Detroit Pistons' president and head coach from 2014 to 2018, explained why he actually kicks himself whenever Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker does well.

“Steve [Nash] said that the time he's been there, the one thing he pointed out, he said, Devin Booker may be as good a leader as he's ever seen, both by example in what he says, but total buy-in from him at both ends of the floor, defending really hard on top of the offense, trying to get other guys involved. Just all about team success, plus his professionalism and work ethic every day,” Van Gundy said.

“You know, it always drives me crazy when people talk about Devin Booker. I have great respect for the guy, and if I had drafted him in Detroit, I might still be coaching, Zach. So every time Devin Booker has a great game, I kick myself — physically kick myself — to make sure I feel that pain.”

Lowe followed up by asking whether it was Luke Kennard or Stanley Johnson, both Pistons lottery draft picks by Van Gundy, that he decided to select instead of Booker. The former coach did not hesitate in confirming that it was Johnson, who was drafted eighth overall in 2015, played four seasons in Detroit, and has spent the last two years overseas.

“I passed on Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell, and that's why I'm broadcasting now,” Van Gundy said.

Despite his misgivings as the chief decision-maker in Detroit, Van Gundy, now an Amazon color commentator, had a long, successful career in the NBA, which included a few conference finals appearances and an NBA Finals berth in 2009 when he was the Orlando Magic head coach.

Booker, though, has outlasted Van Gundy by several years at this point.

Drafted five picks later than Johnson in 2015, Booker has spent his entire NBA career to this point with the Suns. In that time, he has earned four All-Star selections and All-NBA honors twice.