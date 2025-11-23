The NBA fined Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 after the league ruled that he confronted and used inappropriate language toward game officials following Phoenix’s 114–113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, at Mortgage Matchup Center. The league’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, James Jones, formally announced the penalty.

The incident happened moments after a dramatic finish in which the Suns closed the night on a 9–0 run in the final 49 seconds. Brooks fouled out with 18 seconds left despite leading Phoenix with 22 points, leaving the floor with his team behind by one. Seconds later, Collin Gillespie buried a short pull-up with 6.7 seconds remaining, turning the Suns' final push into a winning result.

This is Brooks’ second NBA fine of the season. He was previously fined $25,000 on Nov. 13 for what the league called a “lewd gesture” during Phoenix’s 133–98 win against the Indiana Pacers. Brooks’ disputes with referees have been a steady theme, with his four technical fouls by Nov. 19 leading the NBA.

According to league rules, the fines for the first five technical fouls are $2,000 each, eventually escalating to a $5,000 fine and a one-game suspension once a player reaches 16 technicals, a count Brooks hit last season, finishing second in the league behind Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards.

Penalties aside, Brooks, acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade that also sent Jalen Green and the 2025 No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach to Houston in July, has heavily influenced Phoenix’s strong early-season performance.

The Suns, currently 10-6, have won nine of their last 11 games, with Brooks averaging 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals, and shooting 46.0% from the field, 34.2% from three, and 87.2% at the line across 30.2 minutes per game.

Phoenix will play the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.