Collin Gillespie emerged as the hero for the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in their 114-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Cup action. In the dying embers of the game, Gillespie took the ball into the teeth of the Timberwolves' defense and hit a close jumpshot over Donte DiVincenzo, a devastating blow that Minnesota couldn't recover from.

Gillespie has been a bit player for the entirety of his NBA career heading into the 2025-26 season, but this year has been different. Empowered by the opportunity that's been opened up by the injury to Jalen Green, Gillespie has become a legitimate NBA rotation player. It's been quite the journey for the Villanova product, who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

But as is the case when a Villanova Wildcat emerges towards the spotlight, there is no one happier for him than a fellow alum. After his game-winner gave the Suns their 10th win of the season in 16 tries, former Wildcat Jalen Brunson, who was Gillespie's teammate back in the 2017-18 season, shouted him out on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

“I see you @Colling1021 !!!!” Brunson wrote.

Gillespie was a freshman during Brunson's final season at Villanova, so the New York Knicks star has to be very proud of how far his former understudy has come. Villanova continues to produce productive NBA players by the dozen, and Gillespie appears to be carving a long career for himself is he continues to play like this.

It won't be a surprise if the Knicks bring him in in the future, as they tend to do with former Wildcats.

Suns need backcourt help and Collin Gillespie comes to the rescue

With Green out to start the year, there was a void that needed filling for the Suns in the backcourt. Grayson Allen has been out the past few games as well with a quad injury. Gillespie has been up to the task in filling that void, averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on over 40 percent shooting from deep thus far this season.

For someone that was plucked out of nowhere, Gillespie has become instrumental for this Suns team that's been playing with so much good vibes.