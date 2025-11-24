PHOENIX– After another home victory, Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks couldn't help but keep his eyes on Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

When Brooks was traded to the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade, he left one of the top head coaches in Ime Udoka. The two grew a relationship, and one that was rooted in setting the culture.

Now, Brooks is resetting the Suns culture, and Durant is maintaining what was built in Houston, and adding to it. Nonetheless, the first-year Phoenix guard briefly shared his thoughts heading into that game.

“For sure. Get my rest. Eat my Wheaties. Can't wait to see Ime tomorrow,” Brooks said when asked if he'll have “extra” juice for the game.

He also added, “I'm intrigued to see who is going to be guarding me in the beginning.”

Dillon Brooks has been the Suns' culture shifter

Not everything should be analyzed from a statistical perspective. If that were the case, many would think Brooks is an average basketball player.

But the IQ, defensive presence, and sheer ability to be in the dogfight is ones that Phoenix needed for quite some time. 17 games in, and the Suns culture shock is hitting the NBA like the scorching summer heat.

Although they will face Houston without Kevin Durant, Udoka will still be on the sidelines coaching the game. It might only be a matter of when, if Brooks decides to have some words.

The constant back-and-forth is a philosophy his team has adopted very well. An 11-6 record is one that not many expected, but they're sitting in a nice spot in the Western Conference.

Monday will be a true challenge, and provide added motivation that Brooks and his Suns teammates could use for the full 48 minutes.