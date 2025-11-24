PHOENIX– From one turnover-heavy game to very minimal, the Phoenix Suns continue to find ways to win, taking down the San Antonio Spurs, 111-102.

Although Collin Gillespie was the hero for the Suns on Friday, Jordan Goodwin took the reins on Sunday in his first start with the team. He posted a 15 points and 10 rebound double-double, but it was the offensive glass where he shone the brightest.

He had four offensive rebounds and seemed to have a nose for finding the ball after hitting the cylinder. His work on the glass prompted many second-chance opportunities for Phoenix.

However, his offensive game was just as polished, connected on treys, and attacked the rim with ease. Following Sunday's game, Goodwin explained succinctly that whether a starter or not, his mentality remains the same.

“I just play my game; I'm not trying to go out there and do too much, do anything out of the ordinary,” Goodwin said postgame. “I go out there, start with my defense, and just let the offensive side come to me.

“So I can start, come off the bench. I'm still going to be myself.”

For someone who has been the spark plug in the second unit, he injected the bolt of energy right into that starting group. The dynamic didn't seem to change, but it felt that the rebounding was a key discrepancy, thanks to Goodwin's presence.

Jordan Ott says Jordan Goodwin has a ‘super skill' for the Suns

Oftentimes, head coach Jordan Ott has complimented his players and talked about their unique traits. For some, it's shooting. For others, it's defending and for some, it's being an instigator.

However, Goodwin falls into a special category because to his rebounding. For instance, he is third on the team in offensive rebounds with 1.8, while only playing 18 minutes per game.

His playing time on Sunday nearly doubled, and so did that figure. But when the team signed the latter to a full-season contract before the beginning of the season, Ott immediately knew what he brings to the table.

The competitive edge, shooting, defending, but the rebounding stands out amongst the rest.

“We allow him to do whatever it is your super skill is. One of Goody's super skills is going to the offensive glass,” Ott said postgame. “It just happens to be a part of our system, but even if it wasn't, you got to allow him to do it. He's really good at it.

“He just has a knack, not only offensive rebounds, but deflections, any type of loose ball, just have a hunger to get the basketball. And that's part of who he is. It's part of what made him. It's part of why we love him.”

How does Jordan Goodwin find himself in a position for key rebounds?

Some of it might have to do with being at the right place, at the right time. But some of it is also his motor and drive. Sometimes, you have to want to pursue the rebound, get a deflection, and make the defensive stop.

It's the bread and butter of this Suns team, and one philosophy that Goodwin molds into seamlessly.

“I think it's just more instinct and just my motor, just always crashing on every single shot, just give myself a chance,” Goodwin said.

“If I don't give myself a chance, I don't go. And also just hanging around my bigs, especially with Mark (Williams), Nick (Richards), and Oso (Ighodaro) in there. They're always trying to tip the ball out, and I'm just right there just trying to clean it up.”

With the Houston Rockets coming to town on Monday, they present one of the biggest rosters in the league. No matter what, Goodwin might get the starting nod again if Ryan Dunn continues to be out.

If that's the case, then Goodwin will have a huge test coming up about his rebounding prowess against the league-leading team in rebounds per game.