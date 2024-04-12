The 2023-24 season is becoming a remarkable year in terms of hockey achievement and the numbers that the top players are putting on the board. While nobody is approaching the level of peak Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, the foursome of Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are all making great arguments on why they should bring home the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player.
Seeing Matthews with the other superstars may be a bit surprising, considering he had a “down” year in 2022-23 when he netted 40 goals and 45 assists. However, those numbers have been put to rest and he has become a dominant superstar who is clearly starting to peak.
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
It appears that Kucherov is on his way to winning his second Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer. Going into the final days of the season, Kucherov has 141 points in 78 games and it's clear that he knows how to get his name on the scoresheet no matter the circumstances.
Kucherov sees the game the way few players do as he is almost always positioned in the offensive zone with space around him. This often gives him an extra split second to make a play for himself or one of his explosive teammates.
Kucherov is likely to finish the season with 100 assists or more, as he has netted 43 goals and 98 assists as he prepares for his final three games. He has already exceeded his previous career high in scoring, and there is an unstoppable characteristic to his game.
As Tampa Bay prepares for the playoffs, it has not been the best year for the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and '21. There were long periods of indifference, and while the team is now playing at its best, the Lightning will go into the playoffs as the No. 1 Wild Card team. That could hold Kucherov back in his Hart Trophy standing.
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
It seems as there has been something of a fire lit under Matthews throughout the season. He has become the game's pre-eminent goal scorer, something that was not the case last year.
As he heads into the final games of the season, Matthews has 68 goals and 38 assists. He is converting on 19.9 percent of his shots on goal, and there is little doubt that he is the man the Maple Leafs look to whenever they need a clutch goal. A 70-goal season is clearly within reach.
Matthews is also a solid defensive player, something that was not always the case earlier in his career. He knows how to frustrate opposing skaters with his positioning and use of his stick to break up passes and alter shots.
It is unlikely there is any player in the league that makes it tougher for goalies to read than Matthews. Not only does he get his shot away quickly, he is able to change angles of his shot with ease. He is especially dangerous with the man advantage as he has 17 power play goals.
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
There is a huge chorus of McDavid supporters that would give this explosive superstar the Hart Trophy every year. Many are mesmerized by his incredible speed and eye-catching playmaking ability.
However, in order to be fair, he must be compared to his peers. Gushing over his remarkable physical gifts is for the fanboys and really has very little to do with his status in the game.
McDavid has scored 31 goals and 99 assists going into the final few games of the season, and he continues to play with a relentlessness that few can match. Game planning against McDavid is one of the most difficult assignments for any coach. Even if an effective plan can be devised, asking any opposing center to execute it is nearly impossible.
However, after scoring 64 goals last year, it seems clear that McDavid is not as dominant as he was because his goal total is less than half of what it was in the 2022-23 season.
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon has engaged Kucherov in a battle for the league's scoring title all season, and while he is likely to fall short at this point, it doesn't take away from his remarkable season.
MacKinnon goes into the final games of the season with 51 goals and 137 points, and he has taken a league-high 396 shots on goal. The 28-year-old is able to find his shot on an every-game basis because of his remarkable energy and desire to seize control of every game.
MacKinnon is clearly having his best season. He scored 111 points a year ago, and that had been his career high going into this season. He has blown by that total without any problem.
MacKinnon can hit the accelerator as well as any player in the league. When the Avs need a goal, he is capable of providing the extra effort needed to get his team the tying or go-ahead score.
Prediction
This is MacKinnon's year. His numbers are sensational, but there is another characteristic besides his stats that help him stand out. MacKinnon appears to play with an energy level that no other player — including McDavid — can match.
Look for MacKinnon to gain his first Hart Trophy with McDavid, Kucherov and Matthews following in that order.