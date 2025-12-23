Marc-Andre Fleury is one player who wouldn't shock anyone if he made a return to an NHL crease. It has been tough for Fleury to let the game go, whether it be suiting up for Team Canada at the World Championships after his NHL retirement or signing a tryout agreement to play one more game with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past preseason.

It was almost a given that teams would start asking whether he was willing to come out of retirement for one more run, and those conversations could be happening, according to Pierre LeBrun via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Probably not surprising, but hearing that some teams have checked in on Marc-Andre Fleury to see if there’s any chance at all he would consider playing again,” LeBrun reported. “Again, not surprised teams with goalie needs would want to check on it.”

Article Continues Below

There is one team that everyone is going to start mentioning. The Edmonton Oilers suffered a blow to their goalie room when recent addition Tristan Jarry sustained an injury, and Marc-Andre Fleury would be the perfect tandem mate. The goaltenders didn't overlap for long in Pittsburgh. Still, Jarry was Fleury's replacement after the Vegas expansion draft, and he did play a couple of games in the organization before Fleury left.

There aren't too many other teams that would be an excellent fit for Fleury and also have a situation that would be appealing to return for. The feel-good story would be the Penguins or the Montreal Canadiens, but both teams have crowded goaltending rooms.