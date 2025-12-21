The Winnipeg Jets have fallen down the standings in the NHL after a rather promising start. At this time, they are the fifth-worst team in the NHL on points. And only two points separate them from the last-place Seattle Kraken. Despite this, talk around the league is that Winnipeg is looking to trade talented prospect Brad Lambert.

Lambert has taken a rather peculiar path in hockey over the last few years. He was considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft heading into the 2021-22 season. However, the Finnish international had a very inconsistent and difficult season in his native country. Still, the Jets saw enough to make him the 30th overall pick in 2022.

However, he rebounded shortly after being drafted. He dominated the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2022-23. And he was named an AHL All-Star in 2024. Unfortunately, the consistency issues have popped up again. He saw a 20-point decline in 2024-25. This season, he has just five points in 14 AHL games.

The talent Lambert possesses is undeniable. It's rare to find someone with his playdriving ability through the middle of the ice who also has speed to burn. He has legitimate top-six potential in the NHL. However, the Jets have given him permission to seek a trade, so his time in Manitoba may soon come to a close.

With all of this in mind, let's take a look at three early destinations should the Jets trade Brad Lambert before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Jets could trade Brad Lambert to division-rival Predators

The Jets likely want Lambert to go outside of the Central Division in the event of a trade. However, the most ideal landing spot for the 22-year-old Finn may be the Nashville Predators. Nashville is right there with Winnipeg near the bottom of the standings. And they have a desperate need for depth down the middle of the ice.

There is a clear path to playing time for Lambert in Nashville. He could immediately take a spot in Nashville's bottom-six. Perhaps he starts on the wing to gain confidence before moving to center. Either way, the Predators have a lack of quality players with top-six potential in the NHL right now. Lambert could give them a much-needed injection of talent.

Penguins have targeted young, talented forwards

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in an interesting spot. They are looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs while team icons Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Kris Letang are still on the ice. However, they are fully in the race for a Wild Card spot. They sit just four points back of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers for one of those two spots.

However, the Penguins have targeted young players with potential before. They traded for Cody Glass before the 2024-25 campaign. During the season, they made another deal with the Predators for Philip Tomasino. They even have a trade history with the Jets, sending Brayden Yager to Winnipeg for Rutger McGroarty. A trade for Lambert is clearly in their wheelhouse, even if they are fighting for a playoff spot.

Sabres could make moves after GM change

The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Kevyn Adams on Monday, handing the reins to veteran GM Jarmo Kekalainen. Kekalainen is certainly no stranger to making some big swings. He signed the late Johnny Gaudreau while he was GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets. And he orchestrated trades for the likes of Seth Jones, Matt Duchene, and Ivan Provorov while in Columbus.

Kekalainen could look to make his mark on his new team soon. He could do so by taking a swing on Lambert. The 22-year-old would give the Sabres a needed injection of skill among their forward group. Lambert could certainly find his game surrounded by the likes of Josh Doan, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. Buffalo is certainly a team to keep an eye on as trade winds swirl around Lambert and the Jets.