The NCAA Tournament is here as the action got started on Tuesday night as the first two games of the First Four took place in Dayton, Ohio. The round of 64 is less than 24 hours away now as it will get started on Thursday afternoon, and one team that is capable of making a run is Duke basketball. The Blue Devils were one of the top teams in the ACC this season, and they are a four seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Duke basketball finished the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and a 15-5 mark in ACC conference play. The Blue Devils finished in second place in the ACC behind rival North Carolina. The Tar Heels hit the road to play Duke in the final game of the regular season, and a win for the Blue Devils would've earned them a share of the regular season title, but North Carolina was too much and they got the win.
After the regular season ended, Duke entered the ACC tournament as the two seed, but their tourney didn't last long. NC State surprised the entire conference by pulling off numerous upsets en route to an ACC Tournament win, and the Blue Devils played the Wolfpack in their first game. They were sent packing after a 74-69 loss.
Now, it's time for the most important part of the season. The NCAA Tournament is here, and if Duke wins it all, then nothing else that happened before the tournament matters. The Blue Devils are the four seed in the South Region, and they have a tricky matchup against #13 seed Vermont in the first round. There's no question about it, the road to the final four is not easy for Duke.
If Duke basketball does take care of business against Vermont, they will play either Wisconsin or James Madison in the second round. Both of those teams are playing very good basketball right now, and they would both present some challenges for the Blue Devils.
The Sweet 16 is when things would get really tricky. Duke would likely play #1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16, and the Cougars are a one seed for a reason. They have been great all year long, and they will be a tough out in this tournament.
Kentucky is the three seed in the region and Marquette is the two seed. If Duke makes it to the Elite 8, they could have one of those two waiting. Again, it doesn't matter who it would be, either of them would be tough to play against.
Duke clearly has their work cut out for them in the NCAA Tournament, but here is why they can win it all.
Kyle Filipowski
Kyle Filipowski is the x-factor for Duke basketball. He is one of the best players in college basketball this season, and he is capable of putting the team on his back and carrying them far. Having an elite big is crucial in college basketball, and Duke has that in Filipowski. His performance could make or break the NCAA Tournament for the Blue Devils.
Jeremy Roach
Jeremy Roach is the other key for Duke in this tournament. Not only is he one of the best players on this team, but he is also a senior leader. Roach has more experience than other player on the team, and when things get hard in the tournament, the Blue Devils will need him to step up. He is the only starter that is an upperclassmen. His leadership will be crucial in terms of making a deep run.
Duke basketball gets their run started on Friday night as they will take on Vermont at 7:10. The Blue Devils are favored by 12.5.