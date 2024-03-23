The Baylor basketball team got their NCAA Tournament run started on Friday with an easy win over #14 seed Colgate. We did see one #3 seed go out in the first round of the tournament as Kentucky lost against Oakland, but the Bears took care of business in their matchup easily. Now, Baylor is on to the round of 32, but things are getting more difficult, and especially because they are without Langston Love.
Langston Love originally injured his ankle back in early February, but he kept playing on it for a few more games after that. The injury got worse, and he has not played in the postseason yet for Baylor. Head coach Scott Drew said that he will not play at all this weekend, and he is doubtful for all of March Madness.
“Thoughts and prayers for him,” Scott Drew said, according to an article from the Waco Tribune-Herald. “I know he's had a tough go at it. He’s in charge of coaching this week, so I think he’ll want to play after this. Meaning, it’s much easier to do that than have to help everyone else. But Langston is one of the leaders on the team, he understands his role, regardless if he’s playing or not. And since he’s been out, he’s done a good job helping the people that have filled in for him. So, we expect the same from him.”
Baylor basketball did just fine without Love against Colgate on Friday. The Bears jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back. They were blowing Colgate out by halftime, and they ended up cruising to 92-67 win. Baylor looked good in the game, but the road will only get tougher as the tournament goes on. The Bears advanced to the second round with the win and they will be back in action on Sunday. They have a date with six seed Clemson in the next round of March Madness.
Can Baylor beat Clemson without Langston Love?
Baylor basketball is very good and they are certainly capable of winning this game against Clemson without Love. However, it will be difficult for the Bears as they are losing one of their best scorers as Love has averaged 11 PPG this season. He is also averaging 2.9 RPG and 1.3 APG. Losing him for this matchup isn't the end of the world, but it is going to make things tougher on the Bears, and it will give Clemson an advantage.
Clemson took on 11 seed New Mexico in the first round, and the way that the Tigers looked in that game should make Baylor fans nervous. New Mexico was actually favored in the contest, but Clemson ended up winning the game 77-56. If they play like that against the Bears, they are going to be hard to be beat.
Baylor and Clemson will tip off at 6:10 ET on Sunday evening from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will be airing on TNT, and the Bears are currently favored by 4.5 points.
This game is going to be difficult for a shorthanded Baylor team, and if Clemson continues to play well, the Bears could be sent home early.