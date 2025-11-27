The Illinois Fighting Illini basketball program received solid news on Thanksgiving by securing the first commitment of its 2027 class, marking a strong start to a crucial recruiting cycle. The early addition helps set the tone for Illinois recruiting, strengthens the foundation for the years ahead, and gives the program the momentum it seeks during a season filled with high expectations. The Thanksgiving announcement also highlights the program’s growing stability under Brad Underwood recruiting and reinforces the staff’s emphasis on keeping elite in-state talent home. With this pledge, the staff also builds out its identity for the next wave of Fighting Illini commit targets, adding a versatile prospect in Quinton Kitt.

In an article written by Rivals’s Joe Tipton, posted to the website and later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), he detailed why the 2027 wing ultimately chose Illinois basketball as the next step in his career. Tipton highlighted Kitt’s mindset and his connection to the program.

“I’m ready to work and represent my state.”

Kitt, a 6-foot-6 wing from East Peoria, is rated as a Top-120 prospect in the 2027 class. His commitment is significant for multiple reasons, starting with his versatile game. He describes himself as a big guard capable of defending, rebounding, scoring, and facilitating, a skill set that fits perfectly within the modern style the team continues to build. His ability to play multiple spots adds depth and flexibility to future roster construction.

Landing an in-state talent of this caliber also matters within the Big Ten landscape. Illinois won a competitive recruitment that included interest from Michigan, Butler, Iowa, and Northwestern. Choosing to stay home strengthens the program’s ties to Central Illinois and reinforces Underwood’s ability to defend the state against conference rivals.

The commitment arrives as the current roster continues to surge toward a promising season. While the present Illini group chases a deep March run, the addition of the forward ensures the future remains equally bright. His decision gives the program its first building block for 2027 and positions Illinois basketball to build the next wave of talent around a hometown standout.