The Green Bay Packers watched Jordan Love carve up the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Including hitting a mark last held by Brett Favre in the 31-24 Thursday win.

His four-touchdown outing left the “cheese heads” ecstatic.

Love went 14-of-17 inside the pocket and tossed all four of his aerial scores between the tackles. This 51-yard bomb to Christian Watson came without Love needing to escape the pocket.

JORDAN LOVE CONNECTS WITH CHRISTIAN WATSON FOR THE 51-YARD TD

Love even stayed composed facing a heavy rush to seal the game on this fourth-and-three pass — which eventually allowed Green Bay to milk the clock.

DONTAYVION WICKS HAULS IN A MASSIVE CATCH TO CLINCH THE WIN

Love improved to 3-0 all-time for Thanksgiving Day games. And again, he got Packer fans ecstatic in leading his team to their eighth win of the season.

Notable reactions for Jordan Love performance for Packers

The Pro Bowl passer hit a new season-best total: Completing four passes of more than 20 yards according to Next Gen Stats.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is one who raved about the play of Love, posting his reaction on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

“King of The North type stuff by Jordan Love!! Put the team on his back,” Clark said. “Time for Matt LaFleur to fully turn the keys over.”

LaFleur indeed trusted his QB to thread the final needle on that crucial fourth down pass that took the crowd noise out of the game.

Even teammate Micah Parsons became enamored with the grit of Love in talking to reporters postgame.

“There’s not too many quarterbacks I can put up that fight like him,” Parsons said.

One Packers fan, Tyler Brooke formerly of The 33rd Team, declared Love with an elite label after the win. Another Packers fan placed Love above rival QB Jared Goff in the NFL pedestal.

Green Bay did lose Devonte Wyatt during the game to a likely season-ending ailment. But the Packers are now 8-3-1 and a game behind NFC North division leader the Chicago Bears.