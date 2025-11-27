The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team produced one of the early-season highlights of the year on Thanksgiving when freshman forward Caleb Wilson delivered a staggering fast-break slam that instantly became the top North Carolina highlight of 2025’s annual Feast Week. The play ignited the Tar Heels crowd, fueled a dominant opening stretch, and added to growing resume as one of college basketball’s most exciting newcomers. With Wilson rising nationally and North Carolina basketball generating another college basketball viral play, the moment quickly caught attention across the sport.

FOX College Hoops took to the network’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account after capturing the moment live on the national broadcast. The early sequence showcased the young Tar Heels star’s explosive athleticism and the impact he brings to UNC’s frontcourt.

“FAST BREAK SLAM FROM CALEB WILSON @UNC_Basketball 🔥”

— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 27, 2025

The dunk occurred just minutes into the Tar Heels’ matchup against Michigan State at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where both teams entered undefeated. Wilson secured a loose ball near midcourt, accelerated past every defender, and finished with a powerful one-handed jam that sent the arena into a roar. The slam put UNC ahead 6-5 early, but the Spartans hold a 55-50 lead with 8:35 left in the second half at the time of this writing.

Wilson, a 6-foot-10 forward from Atlanta, has quickly emerged as a focal point for UNC. He entered the game averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds, and his combination of size, speed, and vertical explosion has already made him a prime NBA prospect. Plays like Thursday’s highlight support the belief that he could be a top selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The impact of the dunk stretched beyond the scoreboard. It energized the Tar Heels, sparked national reaction, and reinforced their potential as a Final Four contender under Hubert Davis. Even as Michigan State mounted a strong comeback later in the first half, Wilson’s slam remained the signature moment of the night and continued to circulate widely on social media.

North Carolina basketball has seen its share of iconic highlights, but Wilson’s Thanksgiving poster instantly joins the list.