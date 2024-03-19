The Baylor basketball team is a 3-seed in this year's March Madness field. Amid all the rumors involving Scott Drew and the open Louisville job, the Bears are focused on trying to make a deep run in the tournament.
They begin with a game against 14-seed Colgate on Friday, but they are still awaiting the final word on the injury status of Langston Love. His status won't be determined until closer to the game, as Jon Rothstein reports.
‘Baylor's Langston Love (ankle) will be evaluated following practices this week before his status is determined for Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Colgate, per Scott Drew.'
Love is averaging 11 PPG with. 48 percent clip from three-point land and has been an important player for the Baylor basketball team when he's on the floor. He has played just two games since February 17, one against BYU and the other on March 9 against Texas Tech.
Love is averaging more than 24 minutes per game and is a big part of Drew's rotation.
Baylor faces Colgate in tough first-round matchup
Every year we see big upsets in the first round. Last year it was 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson defeating Purdue and 15-seed Princeton topping Arizona. So, the Baylor basketball team can not take Colgate for granted despite them being a 14-seed.
The Bears come in losing two of the last three games, although one of those came to Big 12 tournament champion Iowa State. Colgate is hot as can be, winning five in a row and 17 of the last 18. The Raiders are led by Braede Smith, who has 12.5 PPG with 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds and is a player who can do a lot of things well on the court.
Despite Baylor winning the 2021 national title, they lost to North Carolina in the Round of 32 the year after despite being a 1 seed. Last season, they fell to Creighton in a 3-6 matchup in the Round of 32, so they are aiming to try and return to the Sweet 16.
Regardless, the Baylor basketball team will have its hands full in the first round, and it will be even more difficult if Langston Love is not able to suit up.