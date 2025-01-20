The Minnesota Wild have emerged as a potential Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. The Wild missed the playoff entirely in 2023-24 after a first-round loss to the Dallas Stars in 2022-23. It seemed as if 2024-25 would be another down year. They could rebound in 2025-26 when $15 million in dead cap space finally came off the books.

However, that has certainly not been the case. Kirill Kaprizov has emerged as a superstar for the Wild as they raced out to one of the best starts of any team this season. Kaprizov is injured at this time, but Minnesota has played well enough without him to remain a strong playoff contender.

Of course, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. This is to be expected when a player of Kaprizov's caliber misses an extended period of time. The Wild have lost each of their last three games, allowing four goals or more in each contest. The good news is that Kaprizov can return at any time, but it's unknown when he will return.

Even with Kaprizov in the lineup, Minnesota could certainly use some additional depth. Especially as it pertains to their forward group. The vast majority of their offense comes from three players — Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Marco Rossi. In fact, the team's joint fifth-highest scorers — Joel Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber (20 points) — have 13 fewer points than the next-highest scorer, Mats Zuccarello.

The Wild have already made a massive move on the trade front this season. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline around a month or so away, another move could be on the horizon. And there is a Minnesota native who could help bring some balance to their lineup if made available before March 7.

The Wild should bring Flyers' Bobby Brink home

Earlier in the season, reports emerged that the Wild had an interest in two Philadelphia Flyers wingers. Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink each attracted the interest of Minnesota as they examined the market. And to some extent, it's easy to see why.

Farabee has a solid track record in the NHL. The Flyers winger has scored 20+ goals twice in his career to this point. Moreover, he entered the 2024-25 season looking to build on career-best offensive numbers. He scored 22 goals and 50 points for Philadelphia in 2023-24.

Brink, on the other hand, has limited experience in the league. But he has flashed some promise as he navigates his second full season. Brink is going to finish the 2024-25 campaign with the best offensive numbers of his career. And his future in the NHL is rather bright.

However, reports indicated the Wild were concerned about Farabee's contract. He is signed to a $5 million cap hit until 2028, according to PuckPedia. Given Farabee's struggles and career inconsistency, these concerns aren't exactly unfounded.

Brink is a year younger than Farabee. Moreover, he has a very modest contract. The 23-year-old carries a $1.5 million cap hit for this season and next, according to PuckPedia. He becomes a restricted free agent in 2026 when a more long-term contract becomes a legitimate possibility.

The Flyers certainly wouldn't want to trade Brink for scraps. But we have seen the Wild make major moves already. The Wild traded for David Jiricek in a massive deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. While there are differences in these situations, it shows Minnesota is willing to trade for young players who could make an impact.

Bobby Brink won't cement the Wild's chances at winning the Stanley Cup. However, he could bring important balance and scoring depth to the lineup. He could help Minnesota chase a Stanley Cup this season and for years to come, as well. It would be a smart move for the Wild to bring the Minnesota native home at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.