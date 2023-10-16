The Minnesota Wild suffered a 7-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, and Alex Goligoski's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third bothered head coach Dean Evason so much that he specifically called it out after the game.

“Momentum was clearly in our direction, and then obviously they get a power play,” Evason said, via Kayla Douglas of theScore. “They didn't score, but they gained momentum from it, they had a lot of good touches on it, and then we were behind the eight ball, obviously. … It can't happen, can't take (a) stupid – really stupid – bad penalty. (Goligoski) knows it, we addressed it, but it can't happen. Can't happen in Game 2, and it can't happen going forward.”

The Wild had scored two goals to cut a 4-1 game to 4-3 before Alex Goligoski took the penalty that bothered Dean Evason so much. Goligoski admitted that his penalty hurt the Wild's chance to come back and win the game.

The Wild won their first game of the season over the Florida Panthers, before this loss to the Maple Leafs. The Wild sit at 1-1-0 on the season so far, and their next game will come on the road on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Goligoski is playing because of the injury to captain Jared Spurgeon. The absence looms large, as the Wild blue line struggled mightily against the Maple Leafs.

Spurgeon is week-to-week with an upper body injury he suffered in the preseason. The Wild will look to bounce back against the Canadiens, likely without Jared Spurgeon once again.