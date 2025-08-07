While the Tennessee Titans map out a preseason plan for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the wide receiver position remains in flux. And that’s a spot where a current first-stringer could lose his starting job ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Ward currently has Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett as WR1 and WR2, respectively. But it’s the third starting wide receiver spot that is still up for grabs. Van Jefferson is listed in that position, according to the ESPN depth chart.

However, rookie Elic Ayomanor is pushing hard to get into the lineup.

Also, on the defensive side of the football, rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo is putting heat on Arden Key and Dre-Mont Jones. Key should keep his starting position as the strong-side linebacker, but Oladejo could surpass Jones.

Titans rookie WR Elic Ayomanor looking solid

The reports have been glowing about Ayomanor across the summer. Included in the mix is Damian Parson of Bleacher Report.

“I spoke with a source close to the team recently, and I asked specifically about the Stanford product's performance,” Parson wrote.

“Ayomanor is shining and projects to assume the X-receiver role in the offense,” the source said. “He's been learning from veteran Calvin Ridley, learning about route running and becoming a better player overall.”

Parson added, “Ayomanor is among the few receivers on the roster with the requisite height, weight, and talent to play as the boundary X-receiver. His ball skills at the catch point will offer Ward a different type of receiver than he's been accustomed to throughout his collegiate career. The 22-year-old tracks the ball well and plucks it out of the air with strong hands, potentially showing a reliable red-zone threat.”

The injury to Treylon Burks, and the subsequent release of the possible start opened a chance for Ayomanor to get into the mix. In fact, Ayomanor’s performances may have hastened the Titans’ decision to cut ties with Burks.

Ayomanor, who is 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, has drawn a comparison to a longtime NFL standout, according to athlonsports.com.

“He has shades of Chris Godwin with his physical build, movement skills, aggressiveness to and for the ball, and his competitiveness,” CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis told Athlon Sports.

LB Oluwafemi Oladejo hoping to crack lineup

There is talk that Oladejo could make a major impact on the Titans’ pass-rushing abilities, according to ESPN.

“When you see him playing off the ball, you see his ability to drop in space and provide some coverage,” assistant general manager Dave Zeigler said. “When you're an odd front team, and you're playing with outside backers, it's valuable having versatility to kind of do some different things.”

And Oladejo is taking every opportunity he can find to learn, grow, and get better. He said he studied T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, Jonathan Greenard, Danielle Hunter, and Aldon Smith.

“I went back to the basics and wanted to learn what a true edge player really is,” Oladejo said. “The biggest thing playing on the edge is your get-off. If you have a good get-off and play with your hands, it can make up for anything.

“I try to impact people positively. I want to expand good energy because it's contagious.”

Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said Oladejo is still learning his position after a move from inside to outside linebacker.

“He's a guy who played [middle linebacker], so he communicates well,” Wilson said. “Femi is a little obnoxious with his communication. He has a thorough understanding of the big picture of football. “Right now, we're throwing the kitchen sink at him. We're not slowing down for anybody. The train is moving.”

And teammate Arden Key said the rookie can handle it because intelligence weighs in Oladejo’s favor.

“He's such a smart football player,” Key said. “Just from playing middle linebacker, he's able to see the field a whole lot differently, from a different lens than a defensive lineman.”

For now, Oladejo is going through the paces. He earned a pass defended against Ward and also registered a sack.

“It was great to work with my power more to compete with the guys,” Oladejo said. “It was good to get some pressure and force some interceptions. We got to rush outside and inside, so we learn from it and work to get better.”