The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night. They grabbed their second win and first division win on the road in a solid early-season performance. As time was winding down, the Blues pulled their goalie down two goals. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson took advantage and scored the first goalie goal of the NHL season.

Goalie goals are fairly rare in the NHL and fire up hockey fans every time. The internet was flooded with awesome reactions to the first one of the season.

@depressivehacks simply said, “What a thing of beauty.”

@domluszczyszyn poked fun at the defending Rocket Richard winner, “How many people had ‘a goalie scores a goal before Auston Matthews' on their bingo card?”

Connor McDavid has yet to score this season either, which was a common topic among fans. @thegoldenmuzzy led the way with, “Filip Gustavsson now has more goals than Connor McDavid & Auston Matthews combined. Go figure.”

Wild get goalie goal to ignite their 2024-25 season

The Wild have playoff expectations after missing the dance last year. Their star forward Kirill Kaprizov is eligible for an extension at the end of the season and they have to prove they are championship-ready to keep him. That starts in the net, where Gustavsson shares the cage with future Hall-of-Famer Marc-Andre Fleury.

Ironically, Fleury has been pushing for a goalie goal for many years. He has taken plenty of 200-foot shots at the empty cage but does not have one yet. Maybe he can learn a few things from his Wild teammate. If Fleury is the next goalie to hit the scoresheet, the internet will truly explode.

Gustavsson's goal is the 18th by a goalie in NHL history. The most recent was Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who slid one in back in November of 2023. It is the first in Minnesota Wild history and the Minnesota North Stars never had one either. It is also the first goalie goal allowed by the St. Louis Blues.