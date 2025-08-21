Diego Pavia is going to be earning a lot of money throughout the 2025 season with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Pavia is entering the sixth and final year of his collegiate career, his second with the Commodores. He spent the first four campaigns with New Mexico State before taking his talents to the SEC level, seeing Vanderbilt as his best destination in 2024.

After a solid 2024 season with Vanderbilt, Pavia is set to earn over $2 million in 2025, per On3 insider Pete Nakos.

“Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia is set to make north of $2M this season, @PeteNakos_ reports⚓️,” On3 wrote.

This has him stand out as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football. It would put himself on par with his SEC colleagues at the same position.

What lies ahead for Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia certainly has done enough to earn that type of money with the Vanderbilt Commodores, especially in the tough SEC.

Pavia went 7-6 in his 13 starts last year with Vanderbilt, granting the program their first winning season since 2013. He completed 177 passes for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns while making 193 rushes for 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pavia is a force as a dual threat quarterback, putting pressure on opposing defenses to constantly be on their heels. It shows the growth he had in one year, standing out as a talented player who came from the independent and CUSA levels with New Mexico State.

His efforts helped the team pull off the impossible, beating No. 1 Alabama last October. He went 16-of-20 for 252 yards and two touchdowns while running for 56 yards, doing everything he needed to do to pull off the upset and the program's first-ever win against a top-ranked team.

Vanderbilt enters its fifth season with head coach Clark Lea, hoping to build on the great progress they made in 2024. Their season-opener will be at home, hosting Charleston Southern on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.