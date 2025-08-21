With the Toronto Blue Jays in control of the AL East, the focus is now on how to obtain the AL's top seed. Luckily, the Blue Jays will receive another arm in reinforcement, as starting pitcher Shane Bieber will make his debut for the team on Friday night. Before his first start in a Toronto uniform, Bieber shared the heartfelt news on X (formerly Twitter) that Friday's game against the Miami Marlins will be the first start that his son will witness.

Grateful for it all Directed by @itstaiki pic.twitter.com/MSLe5JrM1v — Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) August 21, 2025

“Grateful for it all,” posted Bieber on Thursday evening.

The timing of Bieber's return could not come at a better time for the Blue Jays. The AL East leaders have lost three of their last four. The current form comes after a three-game winning streak a few days ago. Their four-game lead was larger a couple days ago, but the New York Yankees have begun to awaken once again. Can Bieber and his new Toronto teammates hold off the Yankees and clinch not only the division, but the top seed as well?

Shane Bieber hopes to lead Blue Jays deep into October

Bieber's acquisition was seen as the last big piece that the Blue Jays needed. After this season, Toronto could lose a few contributors, most notably shortstop Bo Bichette. This campaign could be their best shot at capturing a World Series since the early 1990s. If Bieber can get back to a form similar to his Cy Young award winning year of 2020, then Toronto GM Ross Atkins and his staff could have another steal on their hands.

For now though, the focus will be on getting back on track down in Miami. When Bieber takes the mound against the Marlins Friday, it will be the first time his wife and their baby son will watch him in person. For any father, that has to be quite an outstanding experience. Hopefully it propels Bieber to a vintage stretch run, one that leads the Blue Jays deep into October once again.