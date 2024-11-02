The Minnesota Wild entered the 2024-25 season as an outside playoff contender in the Western Conference. The Wild have dealt with injuries early on in their schedule. However, things have gone better than most expected in October. Minnesota entered play Friday night with a 6-1-2 record. Powered by Kirill Kaprizov, they went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning to kick off November.

Kaprizov scored twice and added an assist to complete a three-point night on Friday. The Wild rode a four-goal third period to victory over the Lightning on home ice. After the game, head coach John Hynes spoke about what truly makes Kaprizov a special player.

“It’s the way that he plays, the way that he competes, his willingness to play on both sides of the puck,” Hynes said, via NHL.com. “He’s out on the 5-on-6, right, so he has some of those goals. But you’re not just putting him out there because you want to get him an empty-net goal. He’s proven that he’s committed to playing both sides of the puck 5-on-5 and he’s been very good in those situations. I think that’s what makes him special.”

Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov may be an early Hart Trophy candidate

Kirill Kaprizov has been one of the premier players in the NHL for the last few seasons. The Wild star was nearly a point-per-game player in his rookie campaign. He followed that up with a 108-point campaign in his sophomore NHL season. And from then on, he has surpassed a point-per-game pace offensively each year.

So far, he is on pace for a career season, even by his high standards. In fact, he is the only player in the league with 20 or more points, according to ESPN. If he continues on this pace, he will end with 57 goals and 172 points.

Kaprizov contributed with two goals in the win on Friday. However, as John Hynes pointed out, there is more to his game. Kaprizov is a fine defensive contributor as well. The Wild star has a Goals Against Per 60 Minutes of 1.48 at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. Furthermore, he has a sparkling .937 On-Ice Save Percentage at 5v5. His defensive ability has certainly added to this incredible run of form.

“We talk about a one-trick pony, he’s not a one-trick pony. He’s obviously a point guy and a highly talented offensive player, but his commitment to play for the team, and his commitment to do the things necessary when he doesn’t have the puck, is what’s really impressive to me,” Hynes said after the win over the Lightning, via NHL.com.