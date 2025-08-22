The Carolina Panthers have missed the playoffs for the last seven seasons, and at this point, they will take any help they can get to halt the frustrating skid.

Fortunately for long-suffering fans, Panthers coach Dave Canales offered encouraging news about the team despite their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason meeting on Thursday.

Guard Damien Lewis sat out last season due to a torn ligament in his left elbow. What was supposed to be his debut campaign with the Panthers turned into a slow recovery. Canales, however, said Lewis is on track to return to action.

“Damien is just kind of day-to-day. He is making huge strides.We're getting the strength back where we want it to be. I feel really confident that Damien will be with us for the first game. But again, we have to get him back out there and expose him to more physical play to be able to make that decision,” said Canales in a video posted by ESPN's David Newton.

Dave Canales feels ‘’very confident’’ that guard Damien Lewis will be ready for #Panthers opener. pic.twitter.com/U49S6AoM0r — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 22, 2025

Lewis signed a four-year deal with the Panthers in 2024 after spending his first four years with the Seattle Seahawks, where he proved to be a durable player.

Canales added that tight end Tommy Tremble was cleared to participate in practice after undergoing back surgery in May. Tremble joined the squad after being activated hours before the kickoff against the Steelers. He did not see action.

“Tommy got out there, wanted to get him around the team, just get him running, kind of feeling the energy,” said Canales.

The Panthers bowed to the Steelers, 19-10, and finished their preseason schedule with a 0-3 record.

Quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins took turns under center for Carolina but couldn't get going, especially in the second half. Perkins did display his accuracy after throwing 10-of-11 for 71 yards.

The Panthers will open their campaign on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 7.