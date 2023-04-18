The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars are currently battling it out in Game 1 of their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup. And the teams are already causing fans to lose their minds.

A little over halfway through the second period, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba delivered a monster hit to Stars forward Joe Pavelski. The hit caused a scrum after the whistle, with Stars forward Max Domi being particularly heated.

Matt Dumba lays a late hit on Joe Pavelski and receives a 2-minute minor penalty for roughing. pic.twitter.com/a6XTWf4Hup — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2023

The hit has sent NHL Twitter into an absolute frenzy. Many believe the hit was dirty, noting how Dumba appeared to leave his feet in order to hit Pavelski near his head.

Dallas has to respond. Kirill should have his head on q swivel the rest of the series. Can't let hits like that happen. — Modest M2 (@Modest_M2) April 18, 2023

i guess you can leave your feet for hits now 🤷‍♂️ — sorento✞ (@sorentorlucci) April 18, 2023

Just like the announcer said…puck was gone, drove up, left his feet…late hit. — Devin Beckett (@Devbeck24) April 18, 2023

100% should have been 5 and a game. Direct hit to the head causing a concussion. Dirty as possible. — Eric (@InkAndOxide) April 18, 2023

However, other fans believe the hit to be clean. Many chalk it up to “playoff hockey.” Some fans did believe the hit to be late, while some believed the hit wasn’t late at all.

Clean hit — GoDawgs (@FairlyAvg) April 18, 2023

Maybe a bit late, but 100% clean hit shoulder to shoulder, just sucks since pavelski got really hurt the way he fell. If he wasn't hurt on the play no one would bat an eye. — x- rock (@NYR_Igor_Savior) April 18, 2023

Maybe don’t admire your pass in the playoffs? Wasn’t even late — G (@gren1317) April 18, 2023

Seems clean to me. Playoff hockey. Let's not get too soft now. This was routine in the 90s. — Dean Tanner (@DeanJTanner) April 18, 2023

Dumba initially received a five-minute major for roughing for the play. However, the refs reviewed the hit and brought the penalty down to a two-minute minor. Pavelski was helped off the ice and went down the tunnel.

Stars players continued to try and goad Dumba into a fight following the incident. Dallas fans in attendance let the Wild defenseman hear their displeasure, booing him any time he touched the puck.

The Wild and Stars are playing for the opportunity to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals. Dallas is seeking their first Stanley Cup since 1999. Minnesota is looking for its first Cup in franchise history.

Game 1 has been incredibly intense, and this hit from Dumba likely drives the intensity up even further. Only time will tell how much of an affect this hit has on the rest of the series.