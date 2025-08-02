When the Miami Marlins overhauled their staff last year, it sent a message to the fan base that no one is safe. They dealt left-handed starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies, reinforcing the notion that everyone is available for the right price. Well, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix did not think any team met that standard for Sandy Alcantara at the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

The man whose name had been bouncing around the rumor mill for months woke up in The Magic City on Friday morning, still a proud member of the Marlins. Alcantara endured endless stress and anticipation on Thursday, but he got through it. As everything starts to set in, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner is just grateful to stay put.

“There’s nothing I wanted more than to stay in Miami,” Alcantara told reporters before Friday's game versus the New York Yankees, per Fish On First's Isaac Azout. “I was nervous all day but after 6 o’clock, everything went away. This is my home, they gave me the opportunity in 2018 when I was a little kid, my hometown is an hour and a half away, I’m happy.”

The New York Yankees and others pursued the Dominican Republic native, but the Marlins were only willing to accept a premium prospect package in return. Although Alcantara has posted two scoreless starts in a row, a 6.36 ERA clearly caused prospective suitors to set a limit during negotiations. And so, the 29-year-old righty will finish the campaign with the team that acquired him in a 2017 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Are the Marlins tweaking their philosophy a bit?

Miami's decision to hold onto Sandy Alcantara not only pleases a large chunk of the fan base, but it also suggests that Bendix and company may be committed to pushing through this rebuild as quickly as possible. The Marlins (52-55) are stunningly within 10 games of first place in the National League East. Fans are tired of moral victories, especially after seeing this franchise earn 84 actual wins en route to a 2023 playoffs appearance.

Although Alcantara does not seem like part of the solution right now — one could even say the team has come this far in spite of him this season — he has the arm talent and track record to inspire optimism. Once he becomes a little further removed from his 2023 Tommy John surgery, perhaps the two-time All-Star will begin to look more like his old self. He owns a 3.65 lifetime ERA in just over 1,000 innings pitched.

Peter Bendix is going to stay patient and possibly maximize Alcantara's trade value at a later date. The 6-foot-5 hurler is owed $34.6 million across the next two years and has a $21 million club option for the 2027 season. He will get the chance to build on his recent momentum and re-establish himself as Miami's ace.

Alcantara might have a whole new lease on life after surviving the trade deadline. And perhaps the Marlins do, too. Fans certainly hope that's the case, anyway.