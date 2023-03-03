Just moments after shipping Jordan Greenway to the Buffalo Sabres, the Minnesota Wild brought in Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wild got a second and fifth-round pick for Greenway, and are giving up a yet unconfirmed draft pick to Detroit for Sundqvist’s services, according to TSN Insider Darren Dreger.

The 28-year-old center has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 52 games this season for the Red Wings, while averaging 14:16 of ice time per game.

It’s his second season in Michigan, and he will now head a short plane ride away to Minnesota.

Sundqvist is in the final year of a four-year, $11 million deal signed with the St. Louis Blues ahead of the 2019-20 season. Sundqvist joined the Red Wings via trade last season, as part of the package that brought defenseman Nick Leddy to the Blues.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 340 games played across eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Blues and Red Wings, Sundqvist has 47 goals and 116 points. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, and can sign wherever he likes after this season.

The Wild must think Sundqvist will do something for the team that Jordan Greenway cannot, and it remains to be seen if the team will make another move with just minutes to go until the NHL Trade Deadline.

Sundqvist was drafted in the third round, 81st overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning a silver medal with Sweden men’s national junior ice hockey team at the 2014 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Oskar Sundqvist spent three seasons within the Penguins organization, with whom he won the 2016 Stanley Cup. Sundqvist helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in 2019.

He will now work to help the Minnesota Wild qualify for a postseason spot in 2023.