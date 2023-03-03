The Buffalo Sabres are trying to lock in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As the NHL trade deadline winds down, they have added a piece to their team to aid in those efforts.

The Sabres are acquiring forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild. In return, the Wild will acquire a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick from Buffalo. There is no salary retention in this trade.

The Wild have shopped Greenway around the league leading into the NHL trade deadline. Greenway was drafted 50th overall by Minnesota in the 2015 NHL Draft, and at times looked like a very promising player.

He made his debut in 2017-18, and scored two points in the playoffs that season. Greenway’s first full season saw him score 12 goals and 24 points in 81 games.

However, things have stagnated for the new Sabres forward since then. The 26-year-old has not had a great go of it this season, scoring just twice in 45 games.

Greenway does not light up the score sheet, but he does bring size to the Sabres lineup. He stands six-foot-six, and plays with a level of speed that is impressive for someone his stature.

The Sabres are fighting for a playoff spot in the tightly contested Eastern Conference playoff race. Buffalo is fourth in the Atlantic Division right now on 66 points.

The Sabres currently trail the New York Islanders for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot by just four points. Only time will tell if the team can stave off tough competition to claim their first playoff spot since 2010-11.