The Detroit Red Wings have wanted to move on from forward Jakub Vrana for most of the season. They finally get their wish, as they traded Vrana on Friday.

The Red Wings traded Vrana to the St. Louis Blues ahead of the 3 PM ET NHL trade deadline. In return, the Red Wings acquire forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Red Wings are retaining 50% of Vrana’s $5.25 million salary. Detroit is also loaning McLaughlin back to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues AHL affiliate.

Issues with Vrana and the Red Wings began at the very beginning of the season. The new Blues forward went into the player assistance program after just two games to start the year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Vrana returned after a couple of months away, but never found a place in the NHL after returning. The Red Wings placed Vrana on waivers at one point in order to send him down to the AHL for more than a few weeks.

Vrana did recently rejoin the NHL roster, but only played in three games. Detroit now moves on from the 27-year-old two years after acquiring him from the Washington Capitals.

Vrana joins a Blues team that could use some scoring touch. St. Louis traded established forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as they stocked up on future assets.

Vrana is not a rental for the Blues, either. He has one more year remaining on his contract. His salary next season increases to $5.75 million, but Detroit is on the hook for 50% of that. Only time will tell if Vrana can thrive in his new opportunity in St. Louis.