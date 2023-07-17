The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Brandon Duhaime on Sunday, avoiding salary arbitration with a one-year, $1.1 million contract, general manager Bill Guerin announced.

The 26-year-old registered 10 points and 42 penalty minutes over 51 games in the State of Hockey last season. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Florida Native set career-highs with nine goals and three game-winning tallies.

Duhaime has amassed 27 points and a plus-four rating over 131 career regular-season games in Minnesota, and has skated in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Before joining the team, Duhaime scored 12 goals and 27 points over 87 career American Hockey League games with the Iowa Wild.

A former 106th overall selection by the Wild in the 2016 NHL Draft, Duhaime avoided an arbitration hearing with the team, which was set for July 20. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

Before making the transition to professional hockey, Duhaime played three seasons for the Providence Friars men's ice hockey team at Providence College. During his three-year collegiate career, he was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team and All-Tournament Team while leading the squad to the 2018 Frozen Four.

After completing his junior season with the Friars, Duhaime signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild in April of 2019. He was a restricted free agent after his two-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit. It will be the first time he will make seven figures, and his first one-way deal that doesn't include a possible AHL demotion.

It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Minnesota Wild so far; Duhaime is just their third signing since free agency began along with Vinni Lettieri and Jacob Lucchini.