Ladies and gentlemen, the end of the work week is almost here! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Wild-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Ladies and gentlemen, the end of the work week is almost here! To celebrate, kick back, and relax to this epic matchup as the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks in what should be an entertaining showdown. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Wild-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, Minnesota has officially put the rest of the league on notice as they are in the midst of a four-game winning streak including a 5-2 beatdown on the road against the Calgary Flames. Now, the Wild are only one game behind the .500 mark and are trying to get back in the thick of contention. Do they have what it takes to continue the success starting tonight versus the Canucks?

Meanwhile, Vancouver once again could not secure back-to-back wins with a loss to the New Jersey Devils as they continue to struggle to string consecutive victories together. Fortunately, the Canucks do happen to be sitting in pretty good shape at 16-9-1 and are tied for second place in the Pacific Division standings with a total of 33 points.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Canucks Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-260)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wild vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

When looking at the bigger picture, it appears that the team has rallied around new interim coach John Hynes. Since Minnesota decided to give the boot to ex-head coach Dean Evason, the Wild haven't lost since. In fact, the Wild have gone a perfect 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 18-5 over that span. It can't be said enough how impressive Hynes has been since taking over at the helm, and with him leading the charge, the Wild will continue to have excellent chances to cover the spread night in and night out.

In addition, another main reason why Minnesota have flipped their season upside down overnight has been in large part due to a penalty-killing unit that has improved drastically. Believe it or not, there were no worse teams in killing off extra-man attacks than the Wild throughout all of professional hockey. However, since the change in coaching, Minnesota has erased 13 of 1r power-play chances since Hynes became the man in charge. Simply put, this is a totally different squad in all facets of the game, and with the newly acquainted winning attitude, this team has the belief that they can beat anyone on the ice at the moment.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other hand, the Canucks still remain a formidable foe despite dropping their last contest at the hands of the Devils. Nevertheless, even though Vancouver hasn't won two straight since the middle of last month, it is hard to argue against the fact that these Canucks know how to fight until the bitter end. Entering the third period, Vancouver trailed New Jersey by three goals, and even though the end result was a loss, the Canucks cannot be counted out at any point of each game.

Not only will this team's resilience be tough to overcome if you're a part of the Minnesota Wild organization, but Vancouver also ranks fourth in the NHL in terms of power-play percentage. However, the Canucks are only 2-15 in their past four games in this department over the course of their previous four games combined. Most often, many teams go through dry spells on the extra-man advantage, but it will be that much more important for the Canucks to come through tonight in this statistical category before panic starts to set in.

Most importantly, this offense shines bright with a slew of playmakers who know how to get the puck in the back of the net. With that being said, Vancouver possesses a total of four players in J.T. Miller (39), Quinn Hughes (36), Elias Pettersson (34), and Brock Boeser (30) which no other team in the NHL has. Alas, this offense comes in waves, and if Minnesota isn't careful, Vancouver will score goals with ease in the form of a multitude of names. If all else fails, be on the lookout for the Canucks to get each skater involved on the offensive end of the ice.

Final Wild-Canucks Prediction & Pick

This Western Conference showdown will surely impress when it is all said and done! At the end of the day, it would be wise to side with the Canucks to once again bounce back after a loss in front of their home fans.

Final Wild-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks Canucks -1.5 (+210)