The Vancouver Canucks are adding some depth to their roster after an impressive 2023-24 campaign.

The organization has signed former Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year deal, via PuckPedia. The contract is worth $975,000. Sprong was a key piece for the Wings last season, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists in 43 contests.

The 27-year-old was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 draft and just played on a $2 million deal with Detroit last year. Canucks GM Patrick Allvin had this to say about the Sprong signing. Via Pro Hockey Rumors:

“Bringing in another solid winger will be a boost for our club this season. Daniel has matured a lot as a player and has shown he can contribute offensively when called upon. His addition up front will give us better depth and should help with more balanced scoring throughout our forward group.”

Sprong's best season came in 2022-23 with the Seattle Kraken, scoring 21 times and tallying 25 assists for a total of 46 points in 66 games. He joins Vancouver on a team-friendly deal, which certainly benefits the club, especially if Sprong produces.

Canucks looking to build off 2023-24

No one looked at the Canucks as a contender last season but they exceeded expectations, winning the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record. Vancouver was one of the top offensive teams in the NHL, with JT Miller leading the way. He put up 103 points. Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser were all key pieces to the puzzle, too.

While Vancouver bowed out in the conference semifinals in seven games against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, the future is bright. This franchise has a wonderful young core who are only getting better. The Canucks are capped out after signing Sprong however but if he puts up similar numbers as the last two seasons, it could be one of the best deals of the summer.