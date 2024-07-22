The Vancouver Canucks had an active NHL Free Agency period when the market opened on July 1. The Canucks signed Jake DeBrusk to a seven-year contract while adding depth such as Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort. However, they weren't done with their activity once July 1 came and went. They recently signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract worth a touch less than $1 million.

Sprong hit NHL Free Agency for the second straight year. He spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Detroit Red Wings. The Dutch winger remained an effective offensive producer in a limited role. Sprong scored 18 goals and 43 points for Detroit while averaging just 12 minutes of ice time per game.

Now, Sprong heads to a Canucks team that won the Pacific Division. Let's take a look at this deal from the player and team's perspective. Additionally, let's hand out a grade for this one-year contract signed by the Canucks and Daniel Sprong.

Daniel Sprong signs with Canucks

Sprong hit NHL Free Agency last summer after spending time with the Seattle Kraken. When he initially joined the Red Wings, he signed a one-year contract worth $2 million. This is important context because his numbers aren't too different from year to year. He scored three fewer goals while playing 10 more games. Furthermore, he averaged less than a minute more in ice time per game.

Perhaps Sprong's value was low because of those 10 extra games without an increase in his offensive production. However, that feels rather harsh. Sprong has shown he can provide quality offense in the time he is given. There is no reason for him to take any less than the $2 million he received during 2023 NHL Free Agency. Especially when taking the contracts handed out into consideration.

The fit with the Canucks makes a lot of sense for the Dutch winger. They needed more talent on the wings, and Sprong is a great secondary scorer down the lineup. However, the contract does not look great from the player's perspective. He has taken another prove-it contract after proving that he can contribute to two playoff pushes within the last two seasons. It's certainly not the outcome he wanted when he hit the open market.

Canucks sign Daniel Sprong

For the Canucks, this is a bargain for them deep in NHL Free Agency. As mentioned, the Canucks needed talent on the wing. Jake DeBrusk solves this need up the lineup. Further down the lineup is where Sprong provides most of his value.

It's important to note that Sprong is valuable down the lineup. His offense is great when playing a sheltered role. However, a common theme with Sprong has been his inability to maintain trust when playing in the top-six. He isn't great defensively, and he could certainly be more involved away from the puck.

These factors likely contributed to the bargain price, as well, but the Canucks don't care. They have a player who has shown he can put up 40+ points while playing in a sheltered role. And they have this player for less than $1 million a season. Vancouver isn't getting an elite player here, but they are receiving a valuable contributor at a very fair price.

Grades and final thoughts

The Canucks get high marks while Daniel Sprong gets a below-average grade. Sprong is taking another prove-it deal despite having proven himself in the last two seasons. Vancouver, meanwhile, has an offensive contributor who improves their depth at a position of need. This signing could come in huge once the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs roll around.

Daniel Sprong grade: C-

Vancouver Canucks grade: A