The Vancouver Canucks made an intriguing move late in NHL Free Agency this summer. The Canucks signed Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract after the veteran forward spent weeks on the open market. Sprong joins his third team in as many years. He spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings.

Sprong spoke with reporters for the first time as a Canucks player on Monday. The Dutch winger knows he is under contract for just one season. But he is hoping to make his stay in Western Canada last longer than that. “I’m hoping Vancouver’s not just one year,” Sprong said, via Sportsnet. “I can see myself being there long term and that’s really what excited me.”

Sprong played 76 games for the Red Wings in 2023-24. He scored 18 goals and 43 points during the regular season while averaging just 12 minutes a game. He helped Detroit push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season. However, the Red Wings missed the playoffs due to a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals.

Daniel Sprong's surprising NHL Free Agency stint

Sprong entered the open market seeking a multi-year contract. It made a lot of sense, as well. The Dutch winger had a similar 2023-24 campaign to the one that landed him a one-year, $2 million contract in NHL Free Agency last summer. However, that multi-year offer just never came.

Sprong will now skate for the sixth team in his eight-year career. In addition to the Red Wings and Kraken, he has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, and the Capitals. Sprong admitted that the lack of an ideal offer was a bit surprising to him. “It’s kind of a wake-up call, but at the same time, I think it’s also good motivation and kind of put some fuel to the fire,” he said, via Sportsnet.

Eventually, he received a call from Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet. After some discussion, Sprong felt as if Vancouver was the right place for him. “There were other teams but I felt the most comfortable and happiest with Vancouver when I talked on the phone and that made my decision very easy at the end,” the Canucks forward said, via Sportsnet.

The Dutch forward will reunite with familiar front office faces in Vancouver. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin come from the Penguins organization. Both of them were with Pittsburgh when they drafted Sprong in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

“I think since then, I’ve matured a lot, I think my game has developed. There’s still a part of my game that I want to fix. We talked about that on the phone, how we’re going to work on it, improve in that area. And that’s only going to lead to bigger opportunity and, hopefully, more success for the team and myself,” Sprong told Sportsnet after signing with the Canucks.