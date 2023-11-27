Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason was not happy after his team lost their seventh straight game, falling to the Red Wings on Sunday.

The Minnesota Wild entered Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Red Wings desperately needing a win. Minnesota was reeling, having lost six in a row before their trip to the Motor City. In fact, they've won just two games since October 26. However, a win was not on the cards on Sunday. The Red Wings skated to their third straight win by a score of 4-1.

Minnesota certainly has to be frustrated with their recent performances. Head coach Dean Evason, though, is reaching a point past frustration. He explained as much following the painful loss in Detroit.

“I think frustration is turning to anger. I hope they are as angry as we are,” the Wild head coach said, via NHL.com. “What makes me mad is we’re making the same mistakes and the same guys are not pulling their weight. Most nights, our mistakes don’t give us a true chance of winning the hockey game.”

The first period saw the two teams head into the intermission tied 1-1. David Perron opened the scoring for the Winged Wheel after Lucas Raymond dangled through two defenders and picked out a pass. For the Wild, it was Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored on the power play with less than 15 seconds remaining in the period.

However, the Red Wings soon took over. Dylan Larkin scored his eighth goal of the season to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. Perron scored his second of the game in the third, as well. To seal the win, Shayne Gostisbehere scored his first goal and fourth point of the night on an empty net.

Things are certainly not going well for the Wild. Minnesota has to figure things out before they snowball any further. Their next chance to get back in the win column comes on Tuesday when they host the St. Louis Blues.