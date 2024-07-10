The Dallas Wings take on the Phoenix Mercury. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Wings Mercury prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Mercury.

The Wednesday schedule in the WNBA, comprised entirely of day games, is very interesting. If you look at the league standings, Wednesday's games mostly involve the lower half of the league in what feels like a tournament bracket of sorts. There's a game between fourth-place Seattle and fifth-place Las Vegas in the upper half of the league, but then the lower half has games which could be in an NCAA Tournament region: Seventh-place Indiana faces 10th-place Washington. Eighth-place Chicago faces ninth-place Atlanta. Sixth-place Phoenix plays a Dallas team which is tied for 11th place. It will be interesting to see if the lower-place teams can pull upsets. Dallas goes to Phoenix trying to engineer a surprise.

The Wings lost to the Mercury not that long ago, falling 104-96 at home. Now Dallas has to go to Arizona and see if it can play better defense. The Wings have the worst defense in the WNBA, allowing 89 points per game. Dallas got smoked for 104 points by the Las Vegas Aces in a 19-point loss on Sunday. It's pretty clear where Dallas has to improve.

Phoenix has been an inconsistent team this season. The Mercury have some really good wins on their resume, and they also have some bad losses. They led the Indiana Fever by 15 points a little over a week ago at home and lost, falling apart on defense in the third quarter and then playing sloppy ball in the final three minutes to squander a six-point late-game advantage. Phoenix at its best looks like a serious threat in the league, but Phoenix at its worst is a below-average team which is not even playoff-caliber in a league where the seventh and eighth-place playoff teams are under .500. The Mercury have been without Brittney Griner for portions of their season, however, and it's clear to anyone who watches the Mercury that when Griner's rim protection is not available on the court, Phoenix's defense really suffers. That's part of why Phoenix is a middle-tier team, but it's not the whole story. The non-Griner players on the roster have to find a way to play well on defense if the Merc are going to be a factor in the postseason.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings are 5-17 and at the bottom of the WNBA, but they keep showing glimpses of their potential. They lost by 19 at Las Vegas on Sunday, but they were down only three points at halftime. They did recently defeat the Minnesota Lynx, scoring 94 points. The issue with Dallas is that it plays one or two really good quarters per game, but rarely plays four good quarters. If the Wings can simply avoid one really bad quarter (which they have had a hard time doing this season), they should stay close enough to cover.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Wings play the WNBA's worst defense. Don't overthink this one and go with Phoenix.

Final Wings-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Dallas is just not good enough on defense, and Phoenix has the weapons to make the Wings pay the price. Take the Mercury.

Final Wings-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Mercury -7.5