Caitlin Clark's rise to superstardom has been fascinating to watch, as the offensively dynamic guard has in ways taken over women's college basketball and now in the WNBA. Clark, who was named to the WNBA All-Star team as a rookie, is one of the most exciting and popular players in the growing league, but her decision not to participate in the Three-Point Contest drew criticism, including by Skip Bayless, who likened Clark's decision to a similar one made by NBA superstar LeBron James.

Clark, as well as the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, who won last year's competition and faced Stephen Curry in a highly anticipated three-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, declined to take part in this year's WNBA's Three-Point Contest. In the lead-up to the All-Star Game, Clark was asked why she decided against joining the competition.

“I've been playing basketball for a year straight,” Clark said. “It's not an easy thing to just show up and shoot off a rack. It's not something I've done before. It's not something I've had a lot of time to practice. I've been helping my team win games. Just enjoying this break. There will be plenty of opportunities for me to do that at some point.

“I need a break, and I need to take some time to myself to enjoy what I want to do,” Clark said. “At times that can be tough being in the position that I'm in, but I think it's going to be healthiest for myself.”

Skip Bayless reacts to Caitlin Clark skipping WNBA 3-Point Contest

While the reason seems legitimate — due to the timing of the WNBA season, rookies like Clark and Angel Reese have been playing nearly continuously for the last nine months — some were expectedly not pleased with Clark's decision.

Bayless, who has carved out a lengthy career that has largely revolved around criticizing LeBron, said Clark's refusal to do the Three-Point Contest reminded him of LeBron repeatedly declining to participate in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.

“Surprised & disappointed Caitlin Clark didn't participate in last night's 3-Point Contest,” Bayless posted on X, formerly Twitter. “She is the ‘Steph Curry of women's basketball.' But she said she has played for a year straight and that it's hard to just show up and shoot off a rack. LeBronesque w[ith] the Dunk Contest.”

LeBron, the NBA's biggest star, has notably never competed in the Slam Dunk Contest despite being one of the most athletic and exciting players of all time. He flirted with the idea on multiple occasions but ultimately never chose to compete, which has drawn the ire of many media members and fans.