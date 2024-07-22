Dallas Wings standout payer Arike Ogunbowale opened up about her decision to withdraw from consideration for Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics. Despite her impressive performances and accolades, Ogunbowale cited a sense of not being truly wanted on the team and the presence of politics in the selection process.

In an interview with Amina Smith on SportsCenter, Ogunbowale said, “I was involved in it, you know, the whole years leading up to it. I went to camps and stuff just as a player. I know myself, and I know what I see. I just wasn’t feeling like they really wanted me on that team. So, I just removed myself because it is a process to keep your name in the pool and having to go to these things. If I already knew and felt that I wasn’t gonna be able to make it, I just removed myself.”

Ogunbowale’s decision came despite her stellar performance in the recent WNBA All-Star Game, where she was named MVP after scoring a record 34 points. This was her second MVP award in an All-Star Game, having previously won in 2021. Ogunbowale's “WNBA” team defeated “Team USA,” which featured players selected to represent the U.S. in the upcoming Olympics.

The four-time All-Star scored 21 points in the third quarter alone, making five three-pointers. She finished the game with an impressive 10-of-20 shooting from the field, including eight three-pointers and six assists. Her performance raised questions about her absence from the Olympic roster, echoing sentiments from the 2021 All-Star Game when she also led her team to victory over Team USA.

Arike Ogunbowale’s brother comes to her defense

Ogunbowale's brother, Deray Ogunbowale, tweeted during the game, referring to her as an “all-time Team USA snub.” Reflecting on this, Arike said, “I'm 100% sure I didn't tell him to say it. But I mean, it's your brother. So, you know, he's gonna go out there and defend you.”

When discussing the role of politics in sports, Ogunbowale said that her comments were not limited to USA Basketball.

“Like, when I said politics, I was just referring to sports in general. It’s not even just women’s basketball. I see it all across professional sports. There’s some great players that aren’t on teams. There’s some players that aren’t that good that are on teams. I’m not just talking about USA Basketball. I’ve been involved in basketball my whole life and have been part of things that had political aspects, whether it was college or the WNBA.”

Despite her absence from Team USA, Ogunbowale remains confident in her abilities and grateful for the opportunities she has.

“At the end of the day, they choose who they want to choose. That has nothing to do with me. I'm very confident and comfortable in myself and my skill. Whether I'm on a team or not, I'm still blessed to play the game. God has blessed me with my abilities, and I'm just going to keep doing what I do.”

The United States women's basketball team has won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals, with the last non-American team to win gold being the Unified Team in 1992.