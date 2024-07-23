In the WNBA, the influence of emerging stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese can’t be overstated. The league has seen a significant uptick in attention and attendance, largely thanks to their contributions. Sue Bird, a retired WNBA legend, recently commented on their impact, emphasizing how these rookies have accelerated the league's growth.

“You can look back the last four or five years and really pick out moments that have changed things,” Bird said in a trailer posted on social media for CBS Sports’ “Beyond Limits.” “It’s almost like there was a fire that was already lit, and it was burning. It was burning too big, but it was burning. And what Caitlin (Clark) and this class, and what Angel Reese have done. They’ve poured lighter fluid all over it.”

The 2024 WNBA rookie class, including Clark of the Indiana Fever and Reese of the Chicago Sky, arrived with substantial hype and high expectations. Their performances have lived up to, and even exceeded, the anticipation, driving sold-out arenas and increasing visibility for the league. Over the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson lauded the rookie class for their immediate impact.

“It would suck if you brought in all this attention and you were bad. So it's really good that the rookies are kind of getting a better feel of the game and this league,” Wilson said, as reported by ClutchPoints’s David Yapkowitz. “It's hard; every first year it's never been easy on any of us. They just have more eyes on them, God bless them.”

Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese's undeniable impact on the league

Both Reese and Clark suited up as teammates for the first time as part of the WNBA All-Star team, where they defeated Team USA 117-109 ahead of the Paris Olympics. Both Clark and Reese are frontrunners for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, and their seamless transition into the professional league has been remarkable.

“It's always good that they can kind of back it up and actually be good at what they do because it would not be good if you did all this and no one wants to see you play. They've been approaching it in a way that it's the best way they can, and we can appreciate them for doing that because it's helping us grow the league,” Wilson added. “There are eyes on them as that rookie class, but at the same time there's eyes on us as well to be great and to continue to push out the product that we've been doing for years. We're going to continue to do that.”

The increased popularity of the WNBA in the 2024 season is evident, not just through ticket sales and viewership but also through other changes within the league. One major change was the provision of charter flights for all teams.

During her All-Star media availability, Wilson reminisced about her own experiences flying commercial as a rookie.

“I sat next to a guy named Jim that was wondering why I was going to Seattle and I'm like ‘oh I'm playing a game. He's like, ‘oh what AAU team,' and I'm like, ‘a WNBA team,'” Wilson shared. “So now I don't have to have those conversations with those type of people obviously because of charter flights. I think that's the biggest sense of growth that we've seen this year.”